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Exclusive| Guneet Monga Kapoor: If I was part of Manjummel Boys, we could have taken it international

Filmmaker Guneet Monga Kapoor aims to bridge Indian languages with global audiences by producing films in various languages

Updated on: Jul 12, 2026 06:56 PM IST
By Natasha Coutinho
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Two-time Academy award winning filmmaker Guneet Monga Kapoor says that while she is happy to back Hindi and English films, her long-term vision is to work across Indian languages and take their stories to a global audience.

Guneet Monga Kapoor: Pic Raju Shinde
Guneet Monga Kapoor: Pic Raju Shinde

“I’m in the midst of closing a Marathi film and I want to work in every language. The idea is to double down on storytelling, as it is our superpower. Talent like actors and directors are also our superpower and so are the budgets, and our languages. I have the understanding of how to take movies and expand the footprint of an IP,” she tells us.

She adds that the true strength of the industry lies in collaboration. “If you see international films, you have five producers backing a single project, we should all collaborate back home too,” says Guneet.

Despite her international success, the producer says she isn’t slowing down until she achieves her biggest ambition: “That’s my $2 billion box office film and I feel it will be a regional film, it will be an offbeat genre and it will break out internationally.”

 
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