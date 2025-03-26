Fans say Shreyas Iyer’s selfless knock helped Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans: ‘Not going for hundred when he could’ve'

Social media is buzzing with praise for Punjab Kings' new captain, Shreyas Iyer, whose selfless approach with the bat is being credited as the key factor in the team’s victory over Gujarat Titans in their opening match of IPL 2025. Fans believe that Iyer’s decision to prioritize the team’s total over his personal milestone—sacrificing a potential maiden IPL century—played a crucial role in Punjab’s thrilling 11-run win. Netizens praised Shreyas Iyer for his selfless contribution(PTI)

Batting first, Punjab Kings posted a massive 243/5, thanks to an explosive performance from their all-rounders and a captain’s knock from Iyer, who remained unbeaten on 97. While he was just three runs away from a hundred, Iyer chose to encourage his partner, Shashank Singh, to keep going for big shots rather than slowing down to reach his individual milestone. Fans pointed out that this selfless approach in the final overs helped Punjab maximize their total, which ultimately proved just enough to hold off Gujarat’s strong batting lineup.

The Titans, led by Shubman Gill, fought hard in the chase, with Jos Buttler leading an aggressive counterattack. However, Punjab’s bowlers, under the tactical guidance of coach Ricky Ponting, held their nerve to restrict Gujarat to 232/6, sealing a narrow victory. Despite the match featuring over 400 runs in 40 overs, it was the fine margins—like Iyer’s unselfish decision in the death overs—that many believe made the difference.

Following the win, Iyer became the talk of social media, with fans applauding both his leadership and batting masterclass. The 26-year-old Mumbai cricketer, who previously took Delhi Capitals to their first-ever IPL final in 2021 and won the title with KKR last season, has already made a strong impression in his new role with Punjab Kings. His ability to put the team’s success above personal records has only strengthened his reputation as a captain who leads by example.

With a high-scoring thriller to kick off their campaign, Punjab Kings have made a strong statement in IPL 2025. And if Iyer continues to lead with the same selfless intent, the team could be a serious contender this season.