Flight to London crashes in Ahmedabad hostel mess; celebrities send prayers

In a devastating tragedy, an Air India flight carrying 242 passengers crashed just minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday. The flight, which was bound for London, went down in a residential area, reportedly crashing into the BJ Medical College UG hostel mess in Meghani Nagar. As per early reports, at least 120 lives have been feared lost. The list of passengers has also been released and naturally, the nation is in shock with the heartbreaking incident leaving social media flooded with grief, anger, and prayers. Flight to London crashes in Ahmedabad hostel mess

Celebrities across Bollywood have expressed their deep condolences and sorrow, echoing the collective heartbreak of the country.

Alia Bhatt shared a news report and added, “This is devastating. My heart aches for all the passengers and crew… thoughts and prayers for everyone on board and their loved ones…”

Kareena Kapoor Khan also reacted: “Absolutely gutted by the news of the Air India crash. Praying for everyone aboard. The passengers, crew and their families. No words for the sorrow this brings.”

Allu Arjun wrote, “Heartbroken by the tragic Ahmedabad Air India flight crash. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. May their souls rest in peace. Truly heart-wrenching 💔.”

Nimrat Kaur said, “Heartbreaking news about the ghastly @airindia flight crash in Ahmedabad. May god give strength to all the affected families. Beyond tragic…”

Tiger Shroff took to X to say, “Heartbroken by the Air India Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad. Praying for the injured, families, and rescue teams on the scene. 🙏🏻”

Suresh Raina also posted about the tragedy, saying, “Absolutely devastated by the news of the Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My heartfelt prayers for all the lives lost and strength to the families affected. In this tragic hour, we stand united in grief. 🕯️🙏 #AirIndia #Ahmedabad #Condolences.”

Cricketer Rohit Sharma also took to social media, saying, “Really sad and disturbing news from Ahmedabad. Prayers for all the lives lost and their families.”

Sunny Deol wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Devastated by the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying with all my heart for survivors — may they be found and receive the care they need. May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find strength in this unimaginable time.”

Parineeti Chopra shared her emotions, stating, “Can’t imagine the pain of the family members of the ill-fated Air India flight today. Praying for God to give them strength during this time.”

Riteish Deshmukh, also heartbroken, wrote, “Absolutely heartbroken and in shock after hearing about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My heart goes out to all the passengers, their families, and everyone affected on the ground. Holding them all in my thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

Actor Randeep Hooda echoed a similar sentiment: “Heartbreaking to hear about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. Hoping for survivors and strength for the rescue teams. May the departed rest in peace, and may their families find the strength to endure this immense loss.”

Sonu Sood posted a simple yet powerful message: “Prayers for Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad after take off to London.”

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share, “Shaken by the news of the Air India flight crash that took place shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. The weight of such tragedies is impossible to put into words. Praying deeply for the passengers, the crew, and every family waiting for answers tonight.”

Akshay Kumar wrote, “Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time.” Furthermore, the star also cancelled the trailer launch event of their upcoming film Kannappa, which was scheduled to take place in Indore on June 13.

Salman Khan and the Indian Supercross Racing League also postponed a major event where the actor was to be announced as brand ambassador. The organisers stated: “As you all know, a tragic incident occurred earlier in the day. It's a sad time for everybody. ISRL and Mr Salman Khan stand united with the nation in these tough times… All our condolences and prayers with the families of the dead. Stay strong, India.”

Rana Daggubati's Rana Naidu Season 2 has also been postponed in light of the tragic news concerning the Air India flight, and in solidarity with the families of those impacted. The agency said in a statement, “Our hopes and prayers are with the families of those affected by this devastating news.”

As the nation mourns, the sheer scale of the loss — especially the death of young students — has left everyone shaken. The prayers, messages, and collective grief from across the country serve as a painful reminder of the fragility of life.