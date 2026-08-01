Friendship Day Chandigarh guide: Sip-and-paint, pottery, brunches and more

Friendship Day is no longer just about exchanging friendship bands or catching up over coffee. Across Chandigarh, the celebration has evolved into a day of shared experiences, with creative workshops, brunches and community gatherings offering friends new ways to spend quality time together. From sip-and-paint sessions to pottery, Kintsugi and bedazzle art workshops, the city has plenty on offer for those looking to celebrate the occasion differently.

Across Chandigarh, the celebration has evolved into a day of shared experiences, with creative workshops, brunches and community gatherings offering friends new ways to spend quality time together. (Adobe Stock picture for representational purpose only)

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“We want people to skip the usual cafés and hang-out spots and come together to make this day memorable. We are bringing the tricity’s most diverse creative pop-up to Social, Sector 7, where people can pick the craft that matches their aesthetic. Be it pottery, Kintsugi, bedazzle art or chenille flowers, it’s the perfect way to unwind, laugh and create something beautiful together,” says Deepali of Deepakriti Institute, which is hosting the workshop.

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{{^usCountry}} “We have a total of 40 seats. Passes start from ₹1,499 per person, which includes art supplies and an F&B coupon as well. The workshop will be held from 4pm to 6pm,” adds Sanjay Gupta, the manager. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have a total of 40 seats. Passes start from ₹1,499 per person, which includes art supplies and an F&B coupon as well. The workshop will be held from 4pm to 6pm,” adds Sanjay Gupta, the manager. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Strokes and Verses Art Studio by Balpreet is organising ‘Collective Community Canvas’. Priced at ₹450 per person, the session includes refreshments, a community canvas painting activity and a small canvas that participants can paint and take home. “It’s a space to paint, connect, laugh over chai, enjoy good music and create something beautiful together,” says Balpreet Kaur, owner of the studio in Sector 37B, where the session will be held between 3.30pm and 5.30pm.

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Zaya Social is hosting a photo frame magnet workshop from 1pm onwards at The SIP Society, Sector 10. Participants can create, decorate and personalise their own photo frame magnets using charms, bows, pearls and other decorative elements. Ashina Patney is also curating a Friendship Day photo frame workshop at Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Sector 26, from 5pm to 7pm.

For those looking to celebrate over food and conversation, Petal & Co is hosting ‘Upper East Side Brunch’ at Café De Piccolo, Sector 9, at 12 pm. The gathering promises good food, meaningful conversations and an opportunity to meet like-minded women.

Singles who are hoping to expand their social circle can also opt for a community meetup. Let’s Socialise is organising a ‘Chandigarh Singles Meet’ for people in the 30-45 age bracket. Interested participants can request an invite through the Let’s Socialise app.

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“I’ll be going out with my best friend Harveen, whom I have known for the last 20 years. I think going to such workshops allows you to build memories that become even more special because of the day,” says Arushi, a professional from Mohali.