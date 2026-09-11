From Ranveer Singh's Pralay to Ashish Chanchlani's College Fest: 7 upcoming Indian Zombie films

Zombies are finding a new audience in Indian cinema, with filmmakers experimenting with the genre and giving it their own spin. From horror to humour and chaos, here’s a look at the zombie films coming up

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Upcoming Indian Zombie Films

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Featuring Ranveer Singh and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles, this Jai Mehta directorial is a survival drama set in a near-future Mumbai devastated by a deadly pandemic and a subsequent zombie outbreak. The filming of the project is currently underway. However, an official release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

Kartik Aaryan’s untitled project

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier reports suggested that actor Kartik Aaryan will headline Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan’s upcoming zombie thriller. As per a source quoted by Pinkvilla, “The filmmaker has developed a unique Zombie Film, and Kartik loved the world created by Vishnu. He has given his green signal to the project and is tentatively looking to take the film on floors in July 2026.” The project, however, is yet to commence filming, and an official confirmation is still awaited. College Fest {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier reports suggested that actor Kartik Aaryan will headline Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan’s upcoming zombie thriller. As per a source quoted by Pinkvilla, “The filmmaker has developed a unique Zombie Film, and Kartik loved the world created by Vishnu. He has given his green signal to the project and is tentatively looking to take the film on floors in July 2026.” The project, however, is yet to commence filming, and an official confirmation is still awaited. College Fest {{/usCountry}}

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YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani is set to make his feature film debut with the upcoming zombie film College Fest. Helmed by Vaibhav Bandhoo and created by TVF, the story follows college students as a mysterious infection turns them into zombies, forcing them to grapple with the consequences of their actions. The film reportedly also features actor Rhea Chakraborty and YouTuber Purav Jha in significant roles. An official release date is yet to be announced.

Zombie Reddy 2

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Following the success of Zombie Reddy (2021), the makers are set to return to the zombie-comedy genre with its sequel, titled Zombie Reddy 2-NxtLvl, with actor Teja Sajja returning as the lead. Helmed by Suparn S Varma, known for web series The Family Man 2 and Rana Naidu, the film also marks actor Shanaya Kapoor’s Telugu debut. The film will be arriving on the big screens next year.

Bang Bang

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Actor, director and choreograher, Prabhu Deva is stepping into the zombie genre with Bang Bang, an upcoming Tamil film that is expected to blend horror, action and comedy. Directed by Sam Rodrigues, the film brings a different flavour to the growing zombie wave in Indian cinema and could offer a quirky take on the genre. The film, set to release this year, also marks Deva’s reunion with actor Vadivelu after 25 years. The duo has previously worked together in projects such as Manadhai Thirudivittai (2001), Kaathala Kaathala (1998) and Mr Romeo (1996).

Go Goa Gone 2

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The sequel to the cult 2013 zombie comedy Go Goa Gone featuring Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari and Saif Ali Khan was officially announced in January 2020, with the makers initially planning a March 2021 release but the project never took off as scheduled. Last year, speaking to ANI, Kunal shared that he would love to direct Go Goa Gone 2. Recalling working with his brother-in-law, actor Saif Ali Khan, in the first part, he said, “I’d love to work with him again, and honestly, if they ask me to direct a sequel, I would love to make it,” he said. However, there has been no significant update on its progress or release yet.

Tiger Shroff’s untitled project

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A zombie comedy is reportedly being developed by producer Firoz Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan, with Tiger Shroff said to lead the project. Actors Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar are also reportedly in discussions to play their iconic characters Majnu bhai and Uday Shetty, respectively, from the Welcome franchise. The project is still in the early stages, and details about its cast, storyline and timeline are yet to be officially confirmed.

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