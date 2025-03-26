Harbhajan Singh responds to the fan whose rant about bad Hindi commentary in IPL 2025 went viral: ‘We will work on it’

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has responded to concerns raised by a fan about the quality of Hindi commentary in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The ex-spinner, who is part of the commentary panel alongside Virender Sehwag, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, and Ambati Rayudu, assured fans that their feedback would be taken into account. Harbhajan Singh responded to an angry fan who spoke aout bad hindi commentary

A cricket enthusiast took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, voicing disappointment over the current state of Hindi commentary. The fan compared it to the insights offered by past commentators like Maninder Singh and Arun Lal, stating that the current panel focuses more on witty banter than detailed match analysis. Harbhajan responded to the criticism with a brief but professional reply: “Thanks for the input. We will work on it.”

However, the exchange quickly went viral, with many users agreeing that Hindi commentary has shifted away from in-depth cricket discussions. Some lamented the lack of technical analysis, while others mocked the panel’s tendency to lean into sarcasm rather than focusing on the game itself.

This isn’t the first time the issue has been raised. Following India’s win against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, a fan had labeled Hindi commentary as the “cringiest.” At that time too it was Harbhajan who had responded. He hit back, accusing the user of disrespecting the language. His response, however, sparked further backlash, with many supporting the original complaint and criticising him for missing the point.

The debate over Hindi commentary’s quality has fuelled countless memes and discussions online. While English commentators are often praised for their detailed and fact-driven approach, a section of fans feels that Hindi commentary lacks the depth needed to enhance their understanding of the game. Whether the ongoing criticism leads to any changes remains to be seen.