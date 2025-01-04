‘How I chronicled India’s migrant realities in The Lotus Diaspora’

By Ambreen Sidhu Ambreen Sidhu with her book ‘The Lotus Diaspora’ PHOTO: HTCS

My book ‘The Lotus Diaspora’ has allowed me to delve into the lives and challenges of interstate migrants in India, uncovering untold stories of perseverance, resilience, and courage.

This project grew from a personal desire to humanise and highlight their journeys. Along the way, it taught me not only the art of storytelling, but also the strength of individuals who often go unnoticed in our society. Poverty, caste-based discrimination, and illiteracy remain systemic issues that trap entire communities in cycles of hardship.

These structural inequalities demand urgent reforms in education, employment opportunities, and cultural attitudes. Yet, during my interviews, I was struck by the migrants’ unwavering hope, especially their determination to secure better lives for their children.

Through this work, I aimed to bridge the divide between privilege and marginalisation. The project reinforced my belief in storytelling as a powerful tool for social change, while also reminding me of our collective duty to build a more equitable society. This journey has shaped me not just as a writer but as a citizen committed to amplifying unheard voices and fostering meaningful transformation.

By engaging in heartfelt conversations with people around me — housekeepers, electricians, and custodians — I uncovered deeply moving stories of survival and strength. What initially appeared to be everyday roles became tales of extraordinary courage. These encounters reshaped my perspective, teaching me the value of empathy and the profound impact of offering a platform to the voiceless.

