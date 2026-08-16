HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 16, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn

Gram it: With an overcast sky in the background, this cotton candy seller looks spectacular with his stock of sale that he sells at Kartavya Path where visitors gathered in huge numbers during the Independence Day weekend. The weather department has issued a forecast of generally cloudy sky for today, with light spells of rain. (Photo: Amit/ANI)

What: Rang-e-Khusro – Qawwali Night Ft. Ujwal Nagar

Where: Siyah Arthouse, 3rd Floor, 261, Plot 8, Westend Marg, Saidulajab, Saket

When: August 16

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

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Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Udbhava: A Transformation – Bharatanatyam Recital Ft. Anannya Chatterjee

Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: August 16

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: The Jazz Room: A Journey to the Heart of New Orleans

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar

When: August 16

Timing: 4.30pm & 7pm

Entry: www.liveyourcity.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Delhi Unbound: Stories of a City in Books, Prints and Maps – Antiquarian Books, Original Prints by Thomas and William Daniell, Photographic Prints by William Dalrymple

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{{^usCountry}} Where: CMYK Bookstore, 142, Meharchand Market, Fifth Avenue, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: CMYK Bookstore, 142, Meharchand Market, Fifth Avenue, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

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When: August 12 to September 13

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Sketchy Krew – A Sketch Walk

Where: Central Park, Inner Circle, Connaught Place (CP)

When: August 16

Timing: 2pm to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#CineCall

What: Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Director: Marianne Elliott)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Fire and Form: Ceramic Stoneware – Artworks by Keshari Nandan (Curator: Uma Nair)

Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

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When: August 11 to 18

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Rajkumari Ft. Nayab Midha

Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, President's Estate

When: August 16

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Candle Painting

Where: Chaayos, F-14/15, Mezzanine Floor, Inner Circle, Connaught Place (CP)

When: August 16

Timing: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Monster Ft. Gurleen Pannu

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: August 16

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

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Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#Staged

What: Dikhai

Where: Alliance Francaise, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: August 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Ormas – Odisha's Handloom & Handicrafts Pop-Up Store

Where: DLF Avenue, A4, Press Enclave Marg, Saket District Centre, District Centre, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar

When: August 11 to September 10

Timing: 11am to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction