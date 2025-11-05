HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 November 2025

#DelhiTalkies What: Magic Show ft OP Sharma Jr Gram it: Lighting candles at the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib is this child on the eve of gurpurab, which is the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Devotees visited gurdwaras across Delhi-NCR to mark the celebrations on the auspicious occasion. (Photo: ANI)

Where: Shah Auditorium, Rajniwas Marg, Civil Lines

When: November 5

Timing: 4pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Civil Lines (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn What: Čiurlionis: In Pursuit of Soundscapes – A multimedia concert honouring Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis ft Sonata & Rokas Zubovas

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged What: Qalbi – An evening of poetry, music & storytelling ft Sonal Gupta

Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV

When: November 5

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line) & Vinoba Puri (Pink Line)

#TuneIn What: Wednesday Night Live ft Machine Gun Band

Where: Oh Honey, Fifth floor, Logix City Centre, Sector 32, Noida

When: November 5

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 52 (Blue Line)

#CineCall What: 30th European Union Film Festival | Pelican (Croatian film with English subtitles/ Director: Filip Herakovic)

Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

When: November 5

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#TuneIn What: Sufi Night ft Walter Scalzone X Nikunj

Where: Opehlia, The Ashok, 50-B, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: November 5

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Udyog Bhawan (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Crowd Work Show ft Manhar Seth

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: November 5

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)