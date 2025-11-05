HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 November 2025

#DelhiTalkies
What: Magic Show ft OP Sharma Jr
Where: Shah Auditorium, Rajniwas Marg, Civil Lines
When: November 5
Timing: 4pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Civil Lines (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Čiurlionis: In Pursuit of Soundscapes – A multimedia concert honouring Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis ft Sonata & Rokas Zubovas
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 5
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Qalbi – An evening of poetry, music & storytelling ft Sonal Gupta
Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV
When: November 5
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line) & Vinoba Puri (Pink Line)
#TuneIn
What: Wednesday Night Live ft Machine Gun Band
Where: Oh Honey, Fifth floor, Logix City Centre, Sector 32, Noida
When: November 5
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 52 (Blue Line)
#CineCall
What: 30th European Union Film Festival | Pelican (Croatian film with English subtitles/ Director: Filip Herakovic)
Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)
When: November 5
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Sufi Night ft Walter Scalzone X Nikunj
Where: Opehlia, The Ashok, 50-B, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: November 5
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Udyog Bhawan (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Crowd Work Show ft Manhar Seth
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 5
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)