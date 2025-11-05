Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 November 2025

    Wednesday, November 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Nov 05, 2025 12:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Magic Show ft OP Sharma Jr

    Gram it: Lighting candles at the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib is this child on the eve of gurpurab, which is the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Devotees visited gurdwaras across Delhi-NCR to mark the celebrations on the auspicious occasion. (Photo: ANI)
    Where: Shah Auditorium, Rajniwas Marg, Civil Lines

    When: November 5

    Timing: 4pm & 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Civil Lines (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Čiurlionis: In Pursuit of Soundscapes – A multimedia concert honouring Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis ft Sonata & Rokas Zubovas

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: November 5

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Qalbi – An evening of poetry, music & storytelling ft Sonal Gupta

    Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV

    When: November 5

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line) & Vinoba Puri (Pink Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Wednesday Night Live ft Machine Gun Band

    Where: Oh Honey, Fifth floor, Logix City Centre, Sector 32, Noida

    When: November 5

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 52 (Blue Line)

    #CineCall

    What: 30th European Union Film Festival | Pelican (Croatian film with English subtitles/ Director: Filip Herakovic)

    Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: November 5

    Timing: 4pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Sufi Night ft Walter Scalzone X Nikunj

    Where: Opehlia, The Ashok, 50-B, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

    When: November 5

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Udyog Bhawan (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Crowd Work Show ft Manhar Seth

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: November 5

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    News/Htcity/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 5 November 2025
