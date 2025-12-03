A new sport storms Delhi: Indian Pickleball League debuts

A new chapter in India’s alternative sports scene kicked off this week as the inaugural season of the Indian Pickleball League launched by the Times Group, opened at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Vineet Jain and Rekha Gupta. (Photos: HTBS/ Manoj Verma)

Having begun as a leisure hobby for many, pickleball is now gaining much recognition and is growing as a sport faster than ever. Known for being easy to learn, the sport has seen a surge in players across Delhi-NCR in recent years, especially among young working professionals and recreational sporting groups.

The evening began with a ceremonial lamp-lighting and the unveiling of the trophy. The league was formally inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, who spoke about the evolving sporting landscape.

Also present was Vineet Jain, Managing Director of the Times Group, who highlighted the wider purpose behind the league. “We will have more than 500 seats assigned for school kids because we really want to grow this sport... When in the future people ask where the pickleball journey in India began, we will all look back at this moment in this arena today.”