On Thursday evening, Russia Day celebrations in the Capital turned into a vibrant evening as diplomats and dignitaries gathered to mark the occasion.

Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov and Chief guest and Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

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The Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, surprised the audience by starting his speech in Hindi. He said: “Deviyon and sajjanon, Roos ke rashtriya din ke avsar mein aap sabhi ka hardik swagat evam abhinandan karta hoon,” and congratulated PM Narendra Modi for making history as India’s longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister.

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{{^usCountry}} Transitioning to global affairs, Ambassador Alipov spoke about the international landscape, stating, “The world is currently undergoing what may be the most significant structural transformation in modern history. We are witnessing a shift from a hierarchical system that benefited only a limited number of states to a multipolar world order. This transformation is irreversible, though it is not without its challenges... Jai Rus, Jai Hind.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Transitioning to global affairs, Ambassador Alipov spoke about the international landscape, stating, “The world is currently undergoing what may be the most significant structural transformation in modern history. We are witnessing a shift from a hierarchical system that benefited only a limited number of states to a multipolar world order. This transformation is irreversible, though it is not without its challenges... Jai Rus, Jai Hind.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Chief guest and Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, reciprocated the warmth, as he said, “India and Russia share a special bond that has withstood the test of time. Trust and respect between our two nations help enhance our mutual understanding of each other’s core interests and sensitivities.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief guest and Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, reciprocated the warmth, as he said, “India and Russia share a special bond that has withstood the test of time. Trust and respect between our two nations help enhance our mutual understanding of each other’s core interests and sensitivities.” {{/usCountry}}

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The highlight of the evening was a performance by the Stilyagi Band, a popular musical ensemble from Moscow, known for Soviet and international hits. The diplomats and guests couldn’t resist hitting the dance floor when the musicians sang Bollywood chartbusters like Chammak Challo and Kajra Re.

To complete the experience, guests were treated to an authentic Russian culinary spread. The menu featured staples, including beetroot dishes and buckwheat delicacies.

Diana Alipova, wife of the Russian Ambassador (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

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"My attire today is by an Indian brand. This look is a tribute to both our nations, blending a European silhouette with traditional Indian saree-style pleats. I have worn many sarees over the years, particularly during my travels. After living here for so long, I have developed a deep appreciation for the country’s textilesand heritage," Diana Alipova, wife of the Russian Ambassador.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanchita Kalra ...Read More Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City. Read Less

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