    Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

    This week, three dogs and one cat are looking for loving homes. Won't you open your hearts and homes? Join HT City's campaign and adopt, don’t shop for pets!

    Published on: Nov 26, 2025 8:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Noor is a 3 to 4 years old dog who was abandoned. She waited on the roadside for 15 days hoping her family would return, and survived a broken bone, tick fever, pyometra plus liver failure. Today, she has fully healed and blossomed into a gentle and affectionate girl. She is vaccinated, spayed, friendly with humans and animals, leash-trained and even house-trained. Currently in Delhi, she can be adopted across India though Delhi-NCR applicants will be preferred after standard checks. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8708901992

    Lily is a 6-month-old female indie-Lab mix who was abandoned by her previous owners. So, she takes time to trust but once she does, she turns deeply affectionate and loyal. Vaccinated and sterilised, she is energetic, playful and can be visited in Sector 50, Gurugram. She eats well and is not fussy about food at all. Delhi-NCR appeals will be preferred after background checks. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8800803234

    Cactus is a little over three. This male cat was vaccinated and neutered after being rescued. He is social, curious and playful, loves meeting people and enjoys snuggling yet also values his solo time on high perches. He is not picky about food and eats wet food along with occasional kibble, treats, chicken, fish and eggs. He is best suited for a home without other cats and is urgently looking for a forever family. He can be visited in Gurugram. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8447160160

    Millie is a one-month-old female pup who was rescued and brought to Noida. She is healthy, dewormed, vaccinated and full of playful energy. Not fussy about food and always eager to eat well, she is on an urgent search for her forever family. She can be visited in Noida. To adopt, WhatsApp: 9899474316

    Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write in to htcity.pets@gmail.com

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

