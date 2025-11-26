Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

Noor is a 3 to 4 years old rescued dog.

Noor is a 3 to 4 years old dog who was abandoned. She waited on the roadside for 15 days hoping her family would return, and survived a broken bone, tick fever, pyometra plus liver failure. Today, she has fully healed and blossomed into a gentle and affectionate girl. She is vaccinated, spayed, friendly with humans and animals, leash-trained and even house-trained. Currently in Delhi, she can be adopted across India though Delhi-NCR applicants will be preferred after standard checks. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8708901992

Lilyis a 6-month-old female Indie–Lab mix.

Lily is a 6-month-old female indie-Lab mix who was abandoned by her previous owners. So, she takes time to trust but once she does, she turns deeply affectionate and loyal. Vaccinated and sterilised, she is energetic, playful and can be visited in Sector 50, Gurugram. She eats well and is not fussy about food at all. Delhi-NCR appeals will be preferred after background checks. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8800803234

Cactus is a little over 3 years in age.

Cactus is a little over three. This male cat was vaccinated and neutered after being rescued. He is social, curious and playful, loves meeting people and enjoys snuggling yet also values his solo time on high perches. He is not picky about food and eats wet food along with occasional kibble, treats, chicken, fish and eggs. He is best suited for a home without other cats and is urgently looking for a forever family. He can be visited in Gurugram. To adopt, WhatsApp: 8447160160

Millie is a one-month-old female pup.