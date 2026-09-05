Adopt A Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

Granger is an Indie kitten who is around five months old.

Granger is around five months old. This Indie kitten found himself wandering in a society, after his previous owners left the city. A community cat's offspring, he is currently in foster care where he has been litter- trained and dewormed. He is a mix of mischief and calm. Quite a foodie, he enjoys dry and wet treats, boiled chicken, rice with chicken as well as boneless fish and pork.

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To adopt: WhatsApp on +91 8860870027

Chiku is a two-month-old Indie puppy.

Chiku is a two-month-old Indie who was found at a feeding area in Mayur Vihar Phase 1. This little one is full of puppy charm and enjoys dog-food gravy as well as boiled chicken. Yet to be vaccinated, he is looking for a home where he can grow up safe, happy and get the care he deserves. If you want a companion to fill your home with tail wags Chiku will consider meeting you.

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{{^usCountry}} To adopt: WhatsApp on +91 83769 64583 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To adopt: WhatsApp on +91 83769 64583 {{/usCountry}}

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Don is a one-and-a-half months old male kitten.

Don is a one-and-a-half months old male kitten born to a community cat. Currently located at Dwarka Mor, he is full of playful antics and makes people smile. Sweet, naughty and curious, Don loves to gorge on boiled chicken and creamy treats. He is too young to get sterilised. He is looking for a responsible family that can give him a safe indoor home and care.

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To adopt: WhatsApp on +91 9871261224

This female puppy is about 50 days old.

This female puppy, who is yet to be given a name, is about 50 days old. A bundle of love and energy, she is healthy, playful and gentle. She has an affectionate nature, is full of curiosity, and loves being around people. She is always ready for some playtime, cuddles and attention. Too young at present, she needs a safe and home where she can grow up surrounded by love and receive all the care she needs.

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To Adopt: +91 9911454528

Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write in to htcity.pets@gmail.com.

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