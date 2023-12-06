Adopt a Pet: Open your hearts and homes to these furry friends in NCR
’Tis nearly the season to be jolly, so this week, why not give these doggos and cattos a warm, loving home and reason for cheer? Adopt, don’t shop for pets!
In this week's column, here's a pair of kittens and some nine doggos that are available for adoption in Delhi-NCR.
Shifu and Meo - the duo!
Shifu and Meo are 50-day-old brothers who lost their mum and siblings, but were rescued from the streets by good Samaritans. Shifu (white-grey) is a total lap cat and Meo (white-ginger) copies all that Shifu does! They’re healthy, dewormed and will get the first dose of vaccination when they are of the appropriate age. To adopt, WhatsApp on +919711315741.
A litter of seven pups
Seven puppies that are two-and-a-half months old, named after the seven days of the week, are living in one of the back lanes in Saket. They are presently being taken care of by a group of youngsters, but need urgent fostering or adoption since the area is not too dog friendly. The pups are playful, super friendly and healthy. They have received their first dose of vaccinations and can be adopted individually or together. To adopt, WhatsApp on +919971066778.
Chanda mama paas ke?
Snowy aka Chanda Mama, a hound mix, will turn one next month. She loves spending time around her hoomans and likes to show off by being the most obedient doggo ever! Calm, composed and graceful, she gets along with kids and the elderly. She is spayed, vaccinated and healthy. To adopt, WhatsApp on +919910453949.
Meet Scooter
Scooter is a four-year-old German Shepherd who suffers from Straight Leg Syndrome, meaning he can’t bend his hind legs. He was rescued from a shelter when he was two months old. This champ is incredibly friendly with hoomans, but it would be ideal for him to be taken to a home without children. Because of his condition, he needs a home on the ground floor or a building with an elevator. He will also need weekly physical therapy sessions, supplements and a nutrient-rich diet. To adopt, WhatsApp on +12123488027.
Inform us if you know of a pet who needs a home, write to htcity.pets@gmail.com