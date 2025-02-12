An afternoon welcoming spring season with gorgeous tulips

Spring is right around the corner, and setting the tone for its delightful onset, the Embassy of the Netherlands put on a flower show Tulip Garden - mini Keukenhof at the Ambassador’s Residence in the Capital. Kyoko Jaishankar, S. Jaishankar and Marisa Gerards

It featured 60,000 blooming tulips in various colours. Due to the increased environmental warmth, the flowers were planted two weeks before their original time.

“Just as the lotus is linked to the history and culture of India, the tulip is a well-known symbol of the Netherlands. Tulips symbolise ‘rebirth’ and a new beginning,” said Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The event saw numerous guests and other dignitaries viewing the display, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron, and Australian High Commissioner Philip Green.