Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

An afternoon welcoming spring season with gorgeous tulips

ByAkshita Prakash
Feb 12, 2025 03:23 PM IST

Celebrating spring's arrival, the Embassy of the Netherlands held a Tulip Garden show with 60,000 tulips.

Spring is right around the corner, and setting the tone for its delightful onset, the Embassy of the Netherlands put on a flower show Tulip Garden - mini Keukenhof at the Ambassador’s Residence in the Capital.

Kyoko Jaishankar, S. Jaishankar and Marisa Gerards
Kyoko Jaishankar, S. Jaishankar and Marisa Gerards

It featured 60,000 blooming tulips in various colours. Due to the increased environmental warmth, the flowers were planted two weeks before their original time.

“Just as the lotus is linked to the history and culture of India, the tulip is a well-known symbol of the Netherlands. Tulips symbolise ‘rebirth’ and a new beginning,” said Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The event saw numerous guests and other dignitaries viewing the display, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron, and Australian High Commissioner Philip Green.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On