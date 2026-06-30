An evening of pride at the Belgian embassy

The Embassy of Belgium marked the end of Pride Month and observed IDAHOBIT (International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia) with a special evening at the Belgian ambassador’s residence on Monday. Author-chef Suvir Saran was the guest of honour, speaking about his memoir Tell My Mother I Like Boys in a conversation with former journalist and human rights activist Sharif D Rangnekar.

Chef Suvir Saran with Didier Vanderhasselt, the Ambassador of Belgium to India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives (Credits: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

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Addressing diplomats, ambassadors and other guests, Didier Vanderhasselt, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to India, said Belgium was the second country in the world to legalise same-sex marriage in 2003. “Belgium is one of the most advanced countries in the world when it comes to LGBTQI+ equality,” he shared.

Saran arrived with his hand bandaged and stitches still visible on his head after a violent attack three weeks ago. During the conversation, he shared that he wrote the memoir in just three weeks, over “40 nights of little to no sleep”.

Speaking to us, Saran shares that the book was never meant to highlight his achievements. “I stripped myself of any dignity,” he says. Instead, he chose to write about his “weaknesses”, “failures” and “breakdowns”. “I’ve literally stripped myself naked so others can find hope in their own sorrow and reason to live,” he continues adding that he wanted readers to know “we’re all human with flaws, fears and challenges.” When asked about the recent attack, Saran confesses, “I lived to tell the tale. I’m a lucky boy.”

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{{^usCountry}} The evening ended with a cocktail reception featuring Saran’s signature butter chicken and parmesan-crusted paneer, which he described as “India’s signature dishes” rather than his own. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The evening ended with a cocktail reception featuring Saran’s signature butter chicken and parmesan-crusted paneer, which he described as “India’s signature dishes” rather than his own. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} (Written by Mahtab Kaur) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Written by Mahtab Kaur) {{/usCountry}}

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