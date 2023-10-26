Asian Games gold medalist Avani Lekhara: Medals are a reward for our dedication

A person’s will is all that matters when it comes to achieving their life goals. That’s what rifle shooter Avani Lekhara proved by clinching her first gold on October 24 at the ongoing Asian Para Games 2022 in the R2 10m Air Rifle Stand SH1 category underway in Hangzhou, China. With a total score of 249.6, the Jaipur-based shooter has set a new Asian Para Games record.

As India’s current tally stands at 34 medals at the Games, Lekhara opens up about the Indian contingent’s plan of action: “Our aim is to play to the best of our abilities, and that is exactly what our contingent is aiming for. The medals are a reward for our dedication towards our game and our country.”

Amid the prep for taking on other competitors, Lekhara tells us: “More accessibility via various shooting ranges in the country, facilitates people like us. Also, shooting is a sport that can never fail us, as it has the blessings of our ancestors.”

For the 21-year-old, setting a record “felt like a cherry on the cake”. “I did a little dance in my head, too (laughs),” she says, adding, “My coach had a proud look on his face; the feeling of looking at that was unmatchable.”

When Lekhara set out for the event, she wasn’t focusing on what others expected of her, but on what she expected of herself. “I knew there were a lot of expectations from me after my wins at the Tokyo 2022 Paralympic Games and the 2022 ISSF World Cup. However, when I walked in for the event, my only thought was to come out victorious and make the country proud. After my previous records, I did not want to fail the country. More importantly, I did not want to fail myself,” she ends.

