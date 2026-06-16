At HYBE India's first Delhi Korean pop-up, the queues were long but the dreams were bigger; take a look

The air inside the HYBE India Pop-Up Park at Yashobhoomi (IICC), Delhi on June 13 and 14 was buzzing with excitement. Outside, amateur dance crews rehearsed routines and filmed last-minute reels before heading in. Inside, hundreds of young fans filled the venue with chatter and the occasional squeals of excitement.

Fans cheering for performers at the event

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Fans moved between the photo booth and message wall while long queues formed for ramen, freebies and exclusive merchandise. But beyond the attractions, the auditions were the main draw. The pop-up coincided with HYBE India’s in-person auditions in Delhi, part of its search for the next global girl group from India and the diaspora. Among the hopefuls was Krisha. “This is the first time I’ll be auditioning,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to be a K-pop star.” She was not alone. Throughout the weekend, aspiring performers queued up for a chance to be seen by talent scouts.

Krisha, sitting with other attendees

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{{^usCountry}} There were a lot of performances like Bharg, Pho and Akshath, but the highlight was definitely a live performance by Reble of Dhurandhar fame, which added to the festival atmosphere. Before taking the stage, she spoke directly to the young crowd, many of whom were preparing for auditions of their own. “I wrote this song when I was 16, which is the same age as many of you. When I was figuring out my life and career, what worked was staying true to my passion: music,” she said, before launching into her performance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There were a lot of performances like Bharg, Pho and Akshath, but the highlight was definitely a live performance by Reble of Dhurandhar fame, which added to the festival atmosphere. Before taking the stage, she spoke directly to the young crowd, many of whom were preparing for auditions of their own. “I wrote this song when I was 16, which is the same age as many of you. When I was figuring out my life and career, what worked was staying true to my passion: music,” she said, before launching into her performance. {{/usCountry}}

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Reble performance at the event

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For many others, however, the event was about community. Tanishak Luhia, an editor at Taylor & Francis, attended with her brother and was struck by the turnout. “It’s insane to see this. Back in our day, when K-pop had just started in India, this would have been unheard of. It’s nice to see the community forming,” she said. That sense of community was perhaps the event’s biggest takeaway, reflecting how K-pop in India has grown from a niche online fandom into a thriving cultural movement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aadrika Sominder ...Read More Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips. Read Less

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