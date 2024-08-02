Author Neha Bansal's book evokes timeless memories from Chitrahaar to Car Nicobar

What's a memory of life in the 90s without thoughts of little things like dolls, treats sold outside school on ramshackle carts, paper boats on a rainy day, and viewing six songs of Chitrahaar amid 20 advertisements. All these are captured by author Neha Bansal, in her new book titled Six of Cups. Author Neha Bansal's new book Six of Cups is a collection of 50 poems.

As the IAS officer reflects on her past experiences, vivid and timeless memories get stirred up in her verses. “This book is a museum of memories," says Bansal, about her second book of poems, adding, "Life is growing more complex as the world becomes smaller. It’s ironic that despite better global connectivity, we are becoming more distant from each other… I miss those simpler times when friends were few but stood by us through thick and thin, when festivals – even minor and regional ones – were celebrated with much fanfare. These moments that define who we are today, inspired me to write this book.”

The 42-year-old, who was born and raised in Haryana, pursued a master’s degree in Literature with the thought of keeping teaching as her Plan B if she didn't make it through the civil services. “I always adored literature and poetry. Following the principle of Ikigai, I have learned to juggle both – meeting people through my services teaches you a lot about life, and there’s poetry in all our experiences. A sense of service to the country is also a poetic idea.”

Cover of Neha Bansal's second book, Six of Cups.

Recalling how her first book, Herstory (2022) “took many years”, Bansal reflects on the difference in process involved for writing her two books. “It took me only three-four months to write this one as it just came easy… I settled upon the title, Six of Cups as I've always been interested in all kinds of divinations. In college, I learned about runes, I Ching, and tarot reading. The Six of Cups is a card that I'd often get; it depicts a sense of nostalgia that's also the overall theme of my book. All the 50 poems in the book depict a longing for something beautiful. Though many things remain, many can merely be yearned for. It’s a sense of hiraeth, like grandparental love.”

Offering readers her distinct perspective, the author explains, “All poetry is based on personal experience. The difference is some poems reflect a universal nostalgia like sleepovers with cousins, telling horror stories, or eating delectable sweets during festivals, which were rare then but are now overindulged. While there are other poems that reflect my unique experiences, such as our stay in Car Nicobar (Andaman and Nicobar Islands), revisiting Chandigarh with my son after two decades, and preparing for civil services. It’s also a celebration of culinary sciences, recipes, and crafts lost in time.”

Adding how “nostalgia” plays a crucial character in rejuvenating one in the fast-paced life, Bansal adds, "Even in great chaos, I go back to images from my past, and they bring me joy. Nostalgia reminds you to go slow and enjoy every moment. Memories of simpler times keep one sane in an increasingly complex world, and makes you feel rooted in a rootless place. I want my readers to slow down and enjoy the moment.”

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction