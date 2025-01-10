Auto Expo 2025: Delhi to witness the allure of automotives at Bharat Mandapam

Play the drumroll for automobile enthusiasts as it’s that time of the year when their love for wheels takes over almost everyone in Delhi-NCR. If you haven’t guessed it already, then must know that this is to prep you to block your calendar for the popular, Auto Expo, which is being organised this year as part of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Though the event is spread across three venues, the Auto Expo will take place at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. This year, Auto Expo is being organised as part of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

The biannual event, unlike its several previous editions, will showcase some highly exciting and innovative technologies in vehicles. “This year, this motor show will offer a glimpse into the future of India’s automobile sector with the highest-ever participation of 34 OEMs,” shares Rajesh Menon, director general, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), adding, “The main focus will be on de-carbonisation and sustainability, and visitors will get to see vehicles across all powertrains, including EVs, Hybrids, Ethanol, CNG, and Hydrogen. But beyond vehicles, visitors will also witness many new technologies and concept models that exemplify the industry’s transformative journey toward a greener and more innovative future.”

The last edition of Auto Expo was held in 2023 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.(Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

For the autophiles, some of the latest offerings from the Indian automobile industry will include a showcase from a host of brands. This implies that in the four-wheeler space, one can check out stalls of Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Hyundai Motor India, Kia Motors India, MG Motors, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, and BYD.

Besides their products on display, there will be a lot of chatter about the future of mobility, which combines cutting-edge technology with sustainable solutions. “We are excited to showcase the complete dimension of ‘e For Me’ at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, where visitors will experience first-hand how we are reimagining the future of mobility in India,” says Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, adding, “Our ‘e For Me’ vision represents a defining moment in India’s electric mobility transformation... We are introducing a revolutionary approach to electric mobility that puts the customer at the core. This strategy goes beyond just launching electric vehicles – it’s about creating an entire ecosystem that makes the transition to electric mobility natural and seamless for every Indian.”

The upcoming edition of Auto Expo will highlight innovations that combine cutting-edge technology with sustainable solutions.(Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

In the luxury and premium category, Delhiites will get to witness the presence of German brands like Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW. In addition, the category of two-wheelers will see participation of TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle & Scooters India, Suzuki Motorcycles, and Yamaha India.

With respect to the electric mobility segment, vehicles from EV manufacturers such as Ather Energy, TI Clean Mobility, Eka Mobility, Ola Electric, and Vinfast, will certainly entice the onlookers!

Models to check out:

Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Sierra EV, Mahindra BE 6e, and Maruti eVX

Catch It Live

What: Auto Expo 2025

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

When: January 18 (business day) January 19 to 22 (general public)

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free (Register at www.bharat-mobility.com)

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court on the Blue Line

