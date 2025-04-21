Barricades down, Vibe up: Singer Deep Money makes KMC groove to his tune at Delhi University's North Campus

When artiste Deep Money hit the stage at Kirori Mal College (KMC)’s annual fest, Renaissance, it was less about him being a headliner and more about him reliving his #CampusKeDin in Delhi University (DU). The concert at the college premises in North Campus was a full-blown campus party that felt like a wild DU homecoming for the singer who is a proud alumnus of Khalsa College. Bringing nostalgia, he turned KMC into a melting pot of memories, madness, and musical mayhem as nearly 5,000 students from across the varsity gathered to hear hit tracks like Dope Shope, Heeriye and Gud Naal Ishq Mitha. As the decibel levels went through the roof, several students climbed up on shoulders of peers, to throw hands in the air, and sing plus scream and vibe like there’s no tomorrow! Encouraged by Deep Money, students breached barricades to get closer to the stage.(Photo Anurag Mehra/HT)

‘Maine bahut achha time nikaala hai is university mein’

Deep Money is an alumnus of Khalsa College.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Just five minutes in, Deep Money paused, waved at the students behind the barricades and asked with a grin, “Itne door kyun ho aap sab?” As if on cue, a student jumped the barricade. And that’s all it took! Deep picked up on the crowd’s energy instantly and announced, “Yaar aane do in sabko thoda paas stage ke.”

Boom—barricades breached (safely), students surged forward, and the space in front of the stage transformed into a zone of pure energy. When the police stepped in, visibly concerned, Deep handled it like a true DU insider. “Salim saheb,” he said, addressing a cop with warmth, “Yeh sab mere jaise hi hain. Maine bhi bahut achha time nikaala hai issi university mein, apne Khalsa College mein. Main inse waada le raha hoon ki yeh kuch galat nahi karenge.”

A roar from the crowd was enough for the assurance made, and chaos was thus averted. Shreyas Verma, a student of Ramjas College, said, “This is a moment of a lifetime for us. Aisa lag raha ki hum apne kisi college senior ke concert mein vibe karne aaye hain. He is a true DU ka student and thus understood what we really wanted to do, to make our evening special.”

Bhangra pa le!

Students turned the campus ground into a dance floor.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

The ambience looked like a dance floor under the stars as groups of youngsters broke out into bhangra moves, and impromptu dance battles followed. Some even flipped their friends in the air, catching them back with perfect timing. From a bird’s eye view, the entire ground looked like a giant music video shoot — every frame full of energy, smiles, and good vibes. On stage, Deep Money was quick to catch on the pulse of the audience and exclaimed: “Mujhe kisi ne bataya tha ki aap saare Punjabi gaane sunne ke liye aaye ho khaas. Don’t worry aaj saare Punjabi gaane bajenge. The night is still young and aaj poora Punjabi mahaul bana diya jaayega!”

“Poore fest season ka best concert that yeh. There was madness yet it felt like a grand party that I got to attend. I had never danced like this, in such huge groups of friends on campus,” shared Rhiti Batra, a final-year student of Daulat Ram College.

Dope shope...

The iconic song Dope Shope was an instant hit with the crowd.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

The opening line of the iconic 2011 banger Dope Shope (Honey Singh ft Deep Money), was all it took for the to crowd explode. The energy skyrocketed as every student turned into a backup singer. “This is the song I came here for! I know every word by heart, and I’ve screamed it so loud I’ve actually lost my voice,” laughed Kritika, a first-year student of KMC.

The response was so electric that Deep Money couldn’t resist. So he paused, soaked it in, and then, to deafening chants of “Once more!”, asked his band to restart the track. That’s when the crowd went wild, all over again!

