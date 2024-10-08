Bharatanatyam dancer Geeta Chandran presents Our Voice in New Delhi

It was a moving evening of dance and dialogue as Padma Shri awardee Geeta Chandran presented a Bharatanatyam performance titled Our Voice, alongside her Natya Vriksha Dance Collective on Friday. Padma Shri awardee Geeta Chandran(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

The event honoured women’s strength in the face of conflict and their journey towards peace.

It was made extra special as Chandran revisited and expanded her acclaimed performance, Her Voice, 25 years later. Talking about this powerful exploration of women’s struggles against patriarchal power, she said, “The process of its evolution involved several sessions of speaking about the women’s issues that we felt were critical to our times.”

The occasion also celebrated the 25th anniversary of WISCOMP: Women in Security, Conflict Management & Peace.

Among the attendees were German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann, Odissi dancer Sharon Lowen and others.