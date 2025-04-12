Caught on cam: OP Jindal student tries to sneak girlfriend in suitcase, gets unzipped by security; watch viral video

In an incident that has left social media both stunned and amused, a student from OP Jindal Global University in Sonipat was caught allegedly trying to smuggle a girl, believed to be his girlfriend, into the boys’ hostel by hiding her inside a large suitcase. The video of the incident, reportedly recorded by a fellow student, has gone viral online, drawing widespread attention and sparking conversations around hostel restrictions and student antics. OP Jindal student tries to sneak girlfriend in suitcase

The footage shows security guards at the university stopping the student and unzipping a bulky suitcase, only to find a girl curled up tightly inside. Though the exact chain of events leading to the bust remains unclear, some reports suggest that the girl may have accidentally made a noise or let out a scream while the suitcase was being wheeled, prompting suspicion. It is still unknown whether she is a student at OP Jindal or an outsider. The university has not issued an official comment on the matter as of now. HT City has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

However, as the clip spread across platforms like Instagram and X, netizens flooded timelines with reactions ranging from disbelief to sarcastic praise for the creativity involved. Many users joked that love in college always finds a way, even if it means turning into human luggage. Others pointed out how rules often breed innovation, albeit not always successfully. Several users described the moment as “peak hostel behavior,” while others commented that “Jindal is really living up to the ‘OP’ in its name.” One post mockingly applauded the boy’s determination, saying, “Quite a smart move but poor guy got caught 😂”. There was also plenty of secondhand embarrassment, with users joking about how this would now live on as suitcase folklore in the university’s unofficial history.

While the humour hasn’t died down online, some also questioned how the student managed to get the suitcase so far into the premises without being stopped earlier. Others speculated about possible disciplinary action, though nothing official has been confirmed. For now, the video remains a viral curiosity, equal parts comedy, campus drama, and cautionary tale for students trying to bend the rules in the age of constant surveillance.