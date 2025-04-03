Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Celebrating togetherness: Shahnawaz Hussain’s Eid festivities light up Delhi

BySanchita Kalra
Apr 03, 2025 11:51 AM IST

For Hussain, this annual celebration has been a cherished tradition for many years.

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations took center stage in the Capital on Tuesday evening at former Union Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain’s soirée.

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Nitin Gadkari(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Nitin Gadkari(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

The guest list was a veritable who’s who of political leaders and included Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar. The festivities were a true reflection of the country’s regional diversity, with traditional Eid delights sharing the spotlight with popular Navratri treats.

For Hussain, this annual celebration has been a cherished tradition for many years. The politician said, “We have been hosting Eid every year since 1999, and it is special to us each time. The festival is all about celebrating with friends and family.”

Designer Leena Singh who was present at the do, told us that she has been attending the celebrations for 30 years, and shared, “It’s truly wonderful to be part of the celebrations every year. It’s heartwarming to see traditions continue.”

Golfer Neelam Pratap Rudy said, “We have been very close friends with Shahnawaz ji, especially my husband since his youth. My younger daughter ties rakhi to his sons, Adeeb and Arbaaz. Every time we meet, there’s an abundance of love and affection.”

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Celebrating togetherness: Shahnawaz Hussain’s Eid festivities light up Delhi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On