Celebrating togetherness: Shahnawaz Hussain’s Eid festivities light up Delhi

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations took center stage in the Capital on Tuesday evening at former Union Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain’s soirée. Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Nitin Gadkari(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

The guest list was a veritable who’s who of political leaders and included Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar. The festivities were a true reflection of the country’s regional diversity, with traditional Eid delights sharing the spotlight with popular Navratri treats.

For Hussain, this annual celebration has been a cherished tradition for many years. The politician said, “We have been hosting Eid every year since 1999, and it is special to us each time. The festival is all about celebrating with friends and family.”

Designer Leena Singh who was present at the do, told us that she has been attending the celebrations for 30 years, and shared, “It’s truly wonderful to be part of the celebrations every year. It’s heartwarming to see traditions continue.”

Golfer Neelam Pratap Rudy said, “We have been very close friends with Shahnawaz ji, especially my husband since his youth. My younger daughter ties rakhi to his sons, Adeeb and Arbaaz. Every time we meet, there’s an abundance of love and affection.”