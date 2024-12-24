Christmas trees at Delhi-NCR hotels: Sustainability, creative recycling, tribal arts and other themes rule

From vouching for sustainability to promoting tribal art — there are themes galore in Christmas trees installed at hotels in Delhi-NCR. Here’s a slice of the jolly spirit: Here's a look at some of the Christmas trees put-up at various hotels across NCR.

The Ethos Tree is designed to promote sustainability.

The Ethos Tree

At Sheraton New Delhi, the Christmas tree blends sustainability and tradition. Made from bamboo, it features designs inspired by India’s diverse tribal arts. Amit Kumar, from the hotel, says, “It’s a symbol of unity and resilience — a reminder that the beauty of the holiday season lies not just in celebration but in reflection. It invites everyone to marvel at the beauty of diversity, the power of sustainability, and the traditions that bring us all together .”

This Santa village is all things festive!

Santa Village Has Come to Town!

It’s not just a tree but a whole Santa village at The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi. Prerna Daga, from the hotel, shares, “This year’s Christmas tree is 18-20 ft, which makes it one of the tallest in Delhi-NCR. It’s designed to evoke the magic, warmth and grandeur of the holiday season. The set-up took three days from the towering of the tree to the festive decorations, lights and reindeers.”

Local artisans have created this tree using 5,000 paper fans!

Fanning Local Artistry

Crafted using 5,000 paper fans in vibrant colours, by 70 artisans, the Christmas tree at Le Méridien New Delhi draws its inspiration from Indian carnivals and thus brings a nostalgic charm. Meena Bhatia, from the hotel, adds, “This year’s Christmas Tree is more than just a decoration; it’s a symbol of our commitment to local artistry and sustainable practices.”

This tree encourages viewers to fulfil their responsibility towards Nature.

Planting Hope

At Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort, the tree highlights our responsibility towards Nature. Rajneesh Kumar, from the resort, informs, “This year’s Christmas tree is crafted from 158 individual plants, reflecting the number of rooms in the property and pays homage to the trees that were carefully relocated during its construction. It highlights our commitment to eco-friendly practices and thoughtful design.”

Creative recycling is at the core of this Eco Noel Christmas tree.

Eco Noel

Taking the sustainable approach higher is the Christmas tree at ITC Maurya. It’s created using repurposed materials like coconut shells, jute, and coir ropes; to emphasise on creative recycling . Amaan Kidwai, from the hotel, says, “This tree imbibes responsible luxury, reminding us that even in merry-making, we can make choices that honour the planet... Let this season inspire us all to rejoice mindfully through sustainable resourcing.”

Stone handicrafts by a tribal community makes this tree a showstopper!

Tribal Aesthetics

At Hilton Garden Inn Saket, the tree highlights the stone handicrafts by the Adivasi Grasiya tribe from Siyava village, Rajasthan. Abhishek Kukreti, from the hotel, shares, “Bringing this vision to life was a meticulous process and spanned over one month... The Christmas tree has exquisite marble artefacts handcrafted by the Adivasi Grasiya tribe. This collaboration celebrates India’s rich traditional heritage.”

Khadi FTW at this Christmas tree set-up.

Weaving Festive Tales In Khadi

At Crowne Plaza Mayur Vihar, the Xmas tree is actually woven from Khadi! Pankaj Gupta, from the hotel, says, “This tree reimagines how we celebrate the festival — with purpose and impact. It’s a labour of love, crafted over 100 hours by five artisans in Dehradun (Uttarakhand). Its structure, woven from Khadi, is dyed with natural elements like madder root, marigold petals, turmeric, cutch, and onion peel, all sourced sustainably.”

