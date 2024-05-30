Cinema Lovers Day: ZNMD, Rockstar, Animal and Elemental lure Delhi’s film buffs at 99

On Cinema Lovers Day (May 31), Delhiites are all set to indulge their screen nostalgia by booking tickets not for recent releases but older flicks! With tickets for cult faves such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Rockstar (both 2011) and even the relatively recent Animal (2023) priced at ₹99, it’s no wonder film buffs are planning to flock to theatres. Delhiites are all set to head to the cinemas, to catch a show of old Bollywood favourites like Rockstar and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara as Cinema Lovers Day offers ₹ 99 movie tickets.

“My girl gang in college and me are such big fans of Ranbir Kapoor. We just love him in the film Rockstar,” says Gauri Aggarwal, a final-year student of BSc (Hons) Statistics at Ramjas College, adding, “I have my exam today, and after all, we will all catch the afternoon show of Rockstar in Patel Nagar... I was only 7 years old when this film released and have watched it countless times on OTT. Now it’s time to watch Ranbir sing in Mohit Chauhan’s voice on the big screen. It's such a dream come true!”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Some Delhiites are just not wanting to miss out on this offer, even if it means dragging their close ones to the theatre. “I’m so looking forward to watching Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) at the theatre with my sister, who is in the middle of her final year exams,” shares Fayeza Rahman, a Vasundhara Enclave-based copywriter. She adds, “But how can I miss this opportunity and waste the chance of watching Hrithik (Roshan) on the big screen after so long? Exams toh aate jaate rahenge, but Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (smiles)!”

Not just college students, but even young parents are invested in catching up on older films. The reason being animation, which can help them engage their little ones during the ongoing summer break. “It’s pretty hot to take the kids for any outdoor activity during these holidays. Then I got to know that the film Elemental (2023) is returning to the big screen, and I immediately booked its tickets,” says Harshita Gupta, a Rajouri Garden-based homemaker, who has planned a fun afternoon for her eight-year-old daughter and three-year-old son. “My daughter loves watching animated films. Last year we couldn’t go to the theatre on the day because my son was too young at the time. This year, however, this day will be a fun Friday night out.”

(Inputs by Alina Azfar)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction