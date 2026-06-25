CUET-UG AIR 1 Devina Gahlot: DU’s North Campus was always the dream

It’s not just the number of hours you study that counts, but the “consistency” that matters when it comes to making dreams a reality. This old but gold adage helped Delhi-based teenager Devina Gahlot secure All India Rank 1 in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG results announced on Tuesday.

Devina Gahlot, who recently secured rank No 1 in CUET-UG, shares what helped her make her dream come true.

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One hears the word ‘topper’ and almost instantly the question that pops up in the mind is: how many hours in a day did they study? “Some days I studied for 10 hours and some days I studied for maybe only four to five hours. Just to complete the 10 hour target, sometimes aspirants just set a timer and end up not actually studying but only keep trying to complete that target. That never helped me. I knew what I had to get done every day and I did that, irrespective of how much time it took,” says Gahlot, who scored 98% in her class XII board examination.

A DPS Vasant Kunj alumna, the young gun is quick to add, “Also, while preparing for CUET aspirants should just remain calm.” Elucidating on how that helped her stay focussed, the 17-year-old daughter of MLA Kailash Gahlot, says, “One thing that really helped me during my entire studying process, and even in general, is that during my entire school life my parents never put any kind of pressure on me — be it to secure ranks or college. All they said was to give my 100% and perform to my fullest potential. The rest all is, you know, not in our hands. That’s what they told me, and that really helped me. So, however the paper went that day, I knew I could come home and my parents would still be there and be supportive irrespective of how much I scored. That’s what really helped me give my best performance.”

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{{^usCountry}} Living by philosophies is one, and winning by sacrifices is another. Setting the record straight, this topper shares how she would often step outdoors for a walk whenever she felt the need to take a break in between long study hours. Gahlot says, “Usually people, especially teenagers, sleep very late and don’t really follow a proper sleep pattern. But that’s what I changed in the past few months. Since this January, I made it a point to sleep around 11pm and wake up at around 7am. And for my diet, I didn’t follow anything specific but avoiding ordering in too much junk food from outside. That’s what I changed about my life because I couldn’t afford to even think about falling sick! I remember it was during one of my exams, earlier this year, that I fell sick. That’s when I realised that without good physical health, no matter how much I try to study and keep myself well rested, I would not be able to think clearly.” The lesson learnt was definitely worth it! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Living by philosophies is one, and winning by sacrifices is another. Setting the record straight, this topper shares how she would often step outdoors for a walk whenever she felt the need to take a break in between long study hours. Gahlot says, “Usually people, especially teenagers, sleep very late and don’t really follow a proper sleep pattern. But that’s what I changed in the past few months. Since this January, I made it a point to sleep around 11pm and wake up at around 7am. And for my diet, I didn’t follow anything specific but avoiding ordering in too much junk food from outside. That’s what I changed about my life because I couldn’t afford to even think about falling sick! I remember it was during one of my exams, earlier this year, that I fell sick. That’s when I realised that without good physical health, no matter how much I try to study and keep myself well rested, I would not be able to think clearly.” The lesson learnt was definitely worth it! {{/usCountry}}

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Throughout the journey to the top, her goal was clear: Delhi University’s North Campus. “DU has always been the dream,” says the youngster revealing where she pointed her focus even as her peers got drifted away. She adds, “My mother studied in Hansraj College and my father studied at Venky, but I want to go to St Stephen’s. I have heard that the English Honours is very good at Stephen’s, so I want to pursue literature there or explore Political Science Honours at Hindu College. But, I want to be in North Campus.”

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