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CUET-UG AIR 1 Devina Gahlot: DU’s North Campus was always the dream

Devina Gahlot, daughter of MLA Kailash Gahlot, shares how she always dreamt of studying at St. Stephen’s College. From setting a fixed sleep pattern to avoiding junk food, here’s all that she did in the past six months that helped her fulfil her dream.

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 03:40 am IST
By Henna Rakheja, New Delhi
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It’s not just the number of hours you study that counts, but the “consistency” that matters when it comes to making dreams a reality. This old but gold adage helped Delhi-based teenager Devina Gahlot secure All India Rank 1 in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG results announced on Tuesday.

Devina Gahlot, who recently secured rank No 1 in CUET-UG, shares what helped her make her dream come true.

One hears the word ‘topper’ and almost instantly the question that pops up in the mind is: how many hours in a day did they study? “Some days I studied for 10 hours and some days I studied for maybe only four to five hours. Just to complete the 10 hour target, sometimes aspirants just set a timer and end up not actually studying but only keep trying to complete that target. That never helped me. I knew what I had to get done every day and I did that, irrespective of how much time it took,” says Gahlot, who scored 98% in her class XII board examination.

A DPS Vasant Kunj alumna, the young gun is quick to add, “Also, while preparing for CUET aspirants should just remain calm.” Elucidating on how that helped her stay focussed, the 17-year-old daughter of MLA Kailash Gahlot, says, “One thing that really helped me during my entire studying process, and even in general, is that during my entire school life my parents never put any kind of pressure on me — be it to secure ranks or college. All they said was to give my 100% and perform to my fullest potential. The rest all is, you know, not in our hands. That’s what they told me, and that really helped me. So, however the paper went that day, I knew I could come home and my parents would still be there and be supportive irrespective of how much I scored. That’s what really helped me give my best performance.”

Throughout the journey to the top, her goal was clear: Delhi University’s North Campus. “DU has always been the dream,” says the youngster revealing where she pointed her focus even as her peers got drifted away. She adds, “My mother studied in Hansraj College and my father studied at Venky, but I want to go to St Stephen’s. I have heard that the English Honours is very good at Stephen’s, so I want to pursue literature there or explore Political Science Honours at Hindu College. But, I want to be in North Campus.”

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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / CUET-UG AIR 1 Devina Gahlot: DU’s North Campus was always the dream
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