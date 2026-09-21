Delhi after dark: Man dressed as woman rides on city roads, here’s what happened...

What does it really feel like to navigate Delhi as a woman late at night? A Delhi-based content creator BeJaintle (Aman Jain) decided to find out first-hand. Dressed as a woman, donning a pink dress, makeup, and a dupatta wrapped around his face, he took off on his scooty during the late-night hours on the roads of Delhi and recorded everything he experienced in video that has now gone viral with 20 million views and counting.

Screen grabs from the viral experiment that has garnered over 20M views so far.

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What started as a curious social experiment quickly turned into an eye-opening reality check. Right at the beginning of the video, the content creator declares in voice over: “I will show you how safe girls are in Delhi at night.” The resulting Reel then grips the viewer as much as it has enrapt the internet, sparking conversations around women’s safety in the Capital. “I create challenging content where I do different kinds of experiments and take on different challenges. The concept for this video also came as a challenge to become a girl for one night, go out on the streets of Delhi, and experience what it is like for a girl to travel alone at night. I already expected that people might stare, but I wanted to actually experience the situation myself and see what happens. The main thought behind the video was to experience it firsthand and show people what I went through during those two hours.” says Aman

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Throughout his drive, he faced uncomfortable stares, men on bikes tailing his scooty, and auto-rickshaw drivers swerving into his lane to block him. The glaring attention started almost immediately at a local petrol pump while he waited to refuel his vehicle. Once out on the main roads, the discomfort escalated quickly. “The experience was honestly very uncomfortable and, at certain points, genuinely scary. During the two-hour experiment, there were multiple instances where people tried to follow me. One cyclist kept trying to follow me, two guys on a bike stopped ahead of me and waited for me before following me, and two auto-rickshaws also started following me. The most uncomfortable situation was when two cars followed me for quite some time. I think the biggest thing that caught my attention was the constant uncertainty you don’t know whether someone is just looking at you or whether the situation could escalate. That was something I understood much better after experiencing it myself.”

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What was social media reaction?

The clip has sparked intense engagement online, with many female viewers noting in the comments that this isn’t just a late-night issue, but a daily reality even during daylight hours. “I didn’t expect the video to go this viral. Initially, the reactions were quite mixed. Some people, especially some boys, were making fun of my look and how I appeared as a girl. But as more women started sharing their experiences, the conversation changed. A lot of women told me that they had faced similar situations themselves and shared their own experiences in the comments. Some even thanked me for doing the experiment and showing this side of their reality. For me, that was the most meaningful part of the response not just the views, but seeing women relate to the situations in the video and openly share what they have experienced themselves.” says Aman

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Extra

“This is what we deal with day in and day out,” wrote a user while another commented: “It has been so normalised for us that nothing in this video surprises me as a woman.”

As the situation grew increasingly uncomfortable, he called off the ride early, stating, “This has become very scary, we should stop it.” Reflecting on the harrowing ordeal, he shared with his followers: “In just two hours, it became so disgusting for me. It is not safe for girls to go out alone at night, and their lives are really difficult.”

The video has sent social media into overdrive, drawing a flood of comments validating the clip as a snapshot of daily life for many women in the city. While lifestyle trends often celebrate Delhi’s vibrant late-night spots and food hubs, this viral experiment serves as a stark reminder that true city culture is only as good as its safety.

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