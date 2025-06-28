Delhi monsoon: Rain, poetry, and birds are on radar of heritage walkers this season; ready to soak in the vibe?

Clouds hover over the city making way for monsoon, announcing that it’s time to soak in the vibe of the season. But Delhiites are not one to do that by just sitting beside the window That’s why walk curators across the city are gearing up to curate special experiences where raindrops kiss the face when sky turns dramatic, and one gets to be amid Nature that acquires a fresh makeover in that moment. From chasing misty sunsets to spotting flashy colourful wings, and listening to rain-soaked poetry, you can do it all with your walk buddies. Here’s how you can get just the right mix of calm, creativity, and pure vibe. Let the clouds lead the way! Haritage walk groups across Delhi-NCR are curating diverse experiences to beautifully capture the essence of the monsoon season.

Monsoon + Poetry = Magic

DelhiByFoot is hosting a special monsoon-themed, poetry-infused heritage walk at Mehrauli.

“The monsoon in Delhi has its own charm, it’s like poetry coming to life,” says Ramit Mitra of DelhiByFoot (+91-9871181775), which is hosting a special monsoon-themed, poetry-infused heritage walk at Mehrauli Archaeological Park on July 6. “The poetry we share moves between classical and contemporary, from Hindi to Urdu,” adds co-founder Priyanka Bhaskar, “Take for example, Kalidasa’s Meghdoot, where he names the clouds as messengers to his estranged lover. Then there are verses that instantly bring back childhood rains, Kaagaz ki kashti, baarish ka paani...” What makes the evening special, she says, is the spontaneity: “Nothing is rehearsed. Poetry flows naturally, inspired by the weather, the sky, and the moment itself. And yes, attendees are welcome to join in and recite a few lines too, making it an immersive experience.”

Catching winged wonders

Hosting a special birdwatching walks this season will be the group named delhibird.(Photo: Nikhil Devasar)

Rains don’t just transform the landscape, they bring forests and parks alive with colour, calls and movement. “The monsoon is when birds nest, sing and flaunt their brightest plumage; it’s like their festival of life,” says Nikhil Devasar of delhibird (+91-9910003399), who is hosting special birdwatching walks this season. “The star of these walks is the Indian Pitta, a stunning little bird that carries the mood of the monsoon on its wings,” he shares, “With nine vivid colours shimmering across its feathers, it’s fondly called navrang. In places like Bhondsi, Gurugram, it arrives with the first monsoon showers, building a ball-shaped nest from dry leaves and twigs. Even its fleeting glimpse feels like spotting a rainbow with wings.” Other monsoon visitors include the Sarus crane (above), the world’s tallest flying bird, which also breeds during this season.

Click, click: Sunrise to sunset

Delhi Photography Club is organising photography walks to capture the beauty of monsoon, especially the magical moments of sunrise and sunset.(Photo: Virendra Shekhawat)

For photography enthusiasts, the monsoon offers the perfect chance to blend their craft with the season’s mood. Virendra Shekhawat of Delhi Photography Club (+91-8826712162), says, “Capturing a sunrise or sunset when the sky is cloaked in clouds is magical.” Their next walk is scheduled for July 13 at Qutb Minar, and you don’t need a DSLR to join in, just a camera, a keen eye, and the monsoon does the rest. “We organise in small groups of about 20 photogs at places like Sunder Nursery, Lodhi Gardens, etc.”

Pearls on water

Namaste Delhi Travels' monsoon special lake walks are a must to catch if you love the quaint side of Delhi's waterbodies.(File Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)

The city’s water bodies also take on a unique character during the rains, offering a very different experience in the monsoon. “Walking by the lake at Sanjay Van Park in the rain is a whole vibe,” says Manu Rao of Namaste Delhi Travels (+91-9953011097), which is hosting monsoon special lake walks. “These walks are perfect for those who want to experience Delhi’s softer, quieter side,” he adds, “The best part is the pause... we give everyone time to sit by the lake, soak in the stillness, jot down thoughts, or simply watch the rain. When it drizzles, the lake shimmers and the raindrops look like tiny pearls dancing on the water. We also offer private walks and can customise the experience to suit group’s preferences.”

