Delhi revels in joie de vivre on French National Day

Monday brought exuberance to Delhi’s monsoon as the Capital celebrated the French National Day, themed to reflect the South of France. On the occasion, the French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, spoke about the growing ties between the two countries, emphasising recent high-level visits to Marseille. French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou with Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

“The Indo-French relationship is thriving more than ever; let’s innovate to take it to new heights and uphold it as the beacon of stability we need in an increasingly unstable world. Long live the India-French friendship,” he said.

Reflecting on the ties between both nations, he also, said, “Our partnership was reflected in France’s clear condemnation of the terrorist attack on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. The second dimension of our partnership — addressing climate change — is vital for the planet, as we work together to take concrete action for a sustainable future at the AI Action Summit.”

The Ambassador also highlighted the enduring pull of the Cannes Film Festival for Indian cinephiles.

Chief guest, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, underscored the cultural synergy between India and France, adding, “Bastille Day’s values of liberty, equality and fraternity resonate deeply in Bharat, too.” He also said that Bastille Day’s values resonate deeply with India, reflecting a shared history and a strong, strategic partnership between the two nations and their leaders.

The décor also reflected the Riviera, with a Cannes-style flair infusing the evening.

JAB FRANCE MET INDIA

Cécile Mathou, wife of the French Ambassador, added a touch of tradition to her ensemble with a Rajasthani-style purse for the occasion, sharing, “When I’m posted with my husband, I like to carry a bit of local culture — this felt like the perfect addition to today’s look.”