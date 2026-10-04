Delhi school gets ranked as India’s best special needs school

A recent survey by Cfore Rankings 2026 has recognised India’s Best Special Needs Schools (Indian Curriculum). And the top spot has been claimed by Vasant Vihar-based Tamana Autism Centre – School of Hope. This popular educational institution was founded in Delhi almost 41 years ago and is one of the first to launch dedicated programmes for autism spectrum disorder.

Tamana Chona, from Tamana Autism Centre — School of Hope, says, "Today, there is much more awareness and understanding... Disability is not a disease, and the special children have so much love in them."

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Tamana Chona, 45, who was born with cerebral palsy and serves as a board member at the school, is grateful for the recognition. She shares, “It is a moment of joy for all of us. Our students are very happy-go-lucky people, so the award made them, and everyone else associated with the school, very happy.”

Chona feels that such recognition fosters the organic inclusion of children with special needs. She says, “It motivates us to continue working towards providing better education and opportunities for children with special needs. Awards like these compel more parents to learn about the best institutions available for their children, and enables them to understand their young ones better.”

Emphasising the individual teaching pedagogies of the institution, founded by her mother Dr Shayama Chona, she shares that the curriculum brings together special education, therapeutic interventions, communication development and life-skills training to support each child’s unique needs.

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{{^usCountry}} “Every student is special in their own way, and each one has different strengths... Today, there is much more awareness and understanding... Disability is not a disease, and special children have so much love in them... They too have the rights and want to enjoy life, party, make friends, be a part of society and feel happy, just like everyone else. Every child deserves the same opportunity to live, grow and be happy,” Chona adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Every student is special in their own way, and each one has different strengths... Today, there is much more awareness and understanding... Disability is not a disease, and special children have so much love in them... They too have the rights and want to enjoy life, party, make friends, be a part of society and feel happy, just like everyone else. Every child deserves the same opportunity to live, grow and be happy,” Chona adds. {{/usCountry}}

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