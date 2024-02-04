Delhi University fest: Mohd Irfan's tribute to KK leaves JDMC emotional

The chilly weather in the Capital couldn’t deter the energy of the crowd at Delhi University’s Janki Devi Memorial College (JDMC) that kept Bollywood playback singer Mohammed Irfan on his toes! Marking the beginning of DU's fest calendar this year, the star performance by the Banjaara (Ek Villain, 2014) singer turned out to be a complete crowd-puller; at the finale of the three-day college fest, Uday: Awaken The Light. Mohammed Irfan was originally scheduled to perform for 90 minutes, but ended up serenading the audience for over two hours.(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Irfan left the students swooning and swaying as he presented a medley of old and new Bollywood songs such as Chhu Kar Mere Manko (Yaarana, 1981), Pehla Nasha (Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, 1992), Tum Se Hi (Jab We Met, 2007), and Phir Mohabbat (Murder 2, 2011). The 39-year-old told us exclusively after his performance, “The set was over and I was leaving, but the audience called me back onstage. I couldn’t resist and simply couldn’t leave… I’m not going to lie, I was expecting to have a wonderful crowd. But I’m overwhelmed by the kind of response I got! This has been the best crowd I have ever performed for. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Around 3,000 students attended the star performance by Mohammed Irfan on the final-day of the three-day fest.(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

The highlight of his performance was a touching tribute to the late singer KK. For this, he sung numbers such as Yaaron (Rockford, 1999), O Meri Jaan (Life in a... Metro, 2007), and Zara Sa (Jannat, 2008). This raised the emotional quotient among the young audience. Arshpreet Kaur, a final-year student, shared, “I got really emotional during his tribute to KK. His voice is so mellifluous and magical. He made all the fest prep fatigue go away with his voice.”

Arushi Chauhan, another final-year student, said, “I’m a great fan of him... It was an amazing experience so witness his high energy. Plus he was so polite and obliged when some of us asked him for selfies. I requested him, and got a picture too!”

Recalling the electrifying experience she witnessed, Ayisha Hima, another final-year student, shared, “My fav part of the concert was when Irfan sang the cover of Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007). I was dancing and cheering so loud that I lost my voice and can barely whisper now! But it was totally worth it!” And, Shashwita, a final-year student, gushed: “He’s got such a beautiful voice. To see that he presented so many genres of songs just made our day.”

