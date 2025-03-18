Delhi-based poet-singer Minu Bakshi's Urdu verses vet Gen Z emotions

Uski baaton mein mera dil aa gaya, Poet Minu Bakshi talks about her latest collection of poems, Barish-e-Rahmat.

Ab toh woh taa-umr dhokha khayega...

This couplet embedded in one of the poems embodies how poet-singer Minu Bakshi casts a spell on the reader through her latest book, Barish-e-Rahmat (Showers of Mercy). A collection of poems, it was originally compiled last year and has been released recently, along with a Hindi transcription that enables the Urdu verses to reach a much wider audience.

“In an age where people communicate in short texts and emojis, poetry offers depth and nuance,” opines Bakshi, who is a Spanish language educator.

Pondering on the relevance of Urdu poetry in the modern age, she shares, “In an era dominated by social media and fast communication, people still seek depth, meaning, and beauty in words. The ghazals of Ghalib, the nazms of Faiz, and the couplets of Jaun Elia continue to resonate because they articulate timeless emotions.”

No conversation around human feelings can circumvent the topic of romance, which often finds a resonance in Urdu verses. “Romance is eternal, and Urdu poetry has always been one of its most powerful vehicles,” says Bakshi, stating that there is still a possibility to promote Urdu poetry in romance because “In the Gen Z era, love is expressed through texts, Instagram captions, and even voice notes,” she adds, elucidating: “A well-placed couplet can make a simple message profound. We see poetry making a comeback in indie music, spoken word performances, and even wedding invitations. The key is to present it in a way that feels fresh yet authentic.”

“Urdu poetry has always been a voice for resistance and social commentary. The challenge is to bring back the sharpness without losing the beauty that makes this poetry so powerful,” feels the Delhi-based artiste when asked to reflect on the role of Urdu poetry in mirroring the society.

Making a natural progression in her poetic journey, this is Bakshi’s sixth book and touches many a hearts, quite deeply. Sharing how the listeners responded when she recited her verses at the mushairas and baithaks, she says, “Each poem has different emotions and nuances and therefore means different things to different people... After all, poetry is all about emotions.”

