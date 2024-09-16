Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for loved ones

To My Noni, I love you more than anything else. I never want to lose you in my life. I know tum meri kismat me nhi ho but still my love for you will be the same for whole life. Neha C Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Deepa, We know things are not going easy for us. Time from daily callers to strangers isn’t it difficult? Losing a friend more than a family is not easy enough. Hope we will club together again. Bhagwan se yahi dua hai. May a newspaper change something. Yours GG

Dear Shiv Nanda, Thanks for being there. May u’ll get best in your life. And remember those precious piece of advice. Lol kidding. May you get best in your life. Trouble

Dear Mumma and Papa, You both are spending your lives taking care of us, celebrating little and big successes. I know I am not getting good marks right now but I promise I will make you proud one day. With lots of love! Yours YM

My M ji, Aap jaisa koi nahi humare office me. Aap jaise ho waise rehna. Aapke bahut chahne wale hai. May you successfully achieve anything you want. Your Colleague Anv

Hey Manno, I really miss you a lot of. Please call me once. You know who i am. Still waiting for you for a long time because I love you so much. I can’t live without you. Thakur

Dear Abhi, Kaha ho tum? I really miss you. It's been around 2 months ham mila nahi han. Seriously mai jab bhi tume dekti hu Mai itna khush ho jati hu. I can't express it. Please mil lo... Your Ziddi

Bhaalu, Herru Tu baut acha hai to mera fefdo sa guzarta hua dil ki baat saare kasa samaj leta hai tu. Jab tu pyar ki baate karta hai na tab mujhe Tinda ki sabzi yaad ate hai.. Romance mai Tinda.. You are so caring person.. lub ju so much. Your Preru

Rishi, Trust me you are a lifesaver. You are always up with the solutions for each and every silly problem of my life. I want to thank you for being by my side, or meri taraf se tujhe ek coffee pending h dude, so let’s catch up soon. Your Golu

Mumma, You have no idea how much I miss you and ghar ka khana. Seriously yrr pata nhi ye hostel wale kya de rhe h. But I have definitely learned the value of ghar ka khana. Wanna just rush home and have apke hath ki allu puri. Apki Guddu

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction