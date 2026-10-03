Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

Dear Shiny, Aap Bengaluru aayi, we had the best time, aur ab Delhi ne aapko wapas mujhse chura liya. I miss you a lot, blr misses u more. Aapke saath bitaye woh moments, hasi aur sab yaad aa rahe hain. Aapki nazron mein kho gayi main, aur sach bolun toh wapas aane ka mann bhi nahi hai.Ab bas Christmas ka wait hai can’t wait to spend it with you. Jaldi wapas aana thik hai? Till then, stay healthy, eat well. Advance Happy Diwali, my Shiny! Lots of love. Aapki Dudu

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Pookie, I also carry deep inside many things ur memories, happy moments, pain full time also. Thank you dear friend for the good memories and gud time except the big bang pain time in the end. the little black bindi looks amazing on you. Chandu

Dear Mom, 2 years have passed, yet your presence is felt in every moment of our lives. Your love, wisdom, and blessings continue to guide us, and the memories we shared remain forever etched in our hearts. Though you are no longer with us, your legacy lives on through the family you loved so dearly. You are deeply missed, loving, remembered and forever cherished. Verma Family, Gagan Vihar, Delhi

Vishal, Aap Vishal Sharma ho? Or kya ye msg mere liye tha jo 9 march ko published hua tha? Manisha

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{{^usCountry}} Dear Yaara, Happy Birthday! Tu meri life ka ek bht special part ban chuki hai. Tere bina din boring lgta h. Tu hamesha khush rakhega hume ye dua h meri. Teri Deewani {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dear Yaara, Happy Birthday! Tu meri life ka ek bht special part ban chuki hai. Tere bina din boring lgta h. Tu hamesha khush rakhega hume ye dua h meri. Teri Deewani {{/usCountry}}

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Dear Angel, Whrvr u r, I just want u 2 knw... tht I m still waitng 4 u. Tht spcl proposal is still waitng 4 u—bcz only u deserve it. Those selected romantic songs r still waiting 2 b dedicated 2 u... evry single day. TheChocoDevil

To My Bro, I don’t say this often, but you’ve always been someone I look up to. Growing up with you has shaped me in ways I probably don’t even realize yet. I hope this year is kind to you and gives you everything you’re working for. Love, GG

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Ishmeet Singh, Happy birthday to you! God bless you. May your heart be filled with all the joy and laughter you have brought into our lives..... Silky Didi

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

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