Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City's popular column, Dil Se.

Dearest Shilpa, Tu Khurana ho ya Dawar, ye din to tera hi hai. Happy happy happy happy happy birthday Chittavik ki mummy!!! Wish you loads of good health and happiness in the year ahead. Yeh saal pichle waale se achha jaye aur aunty-uncle ki health achhi rahe... Sending you lots of good wishes. Teri Yaar Hoon Main

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Shivi, I just want you to be happy and never want you to hurt yourself. I hug my pillow every night thinking of you. Please take care of yourself. I will always be here for you. I love you. Your Tap

Roy, It is finally the time when you will be cmng home for Christmas.... I can’t tell you how much I’m waiting for the day. Please please please come soon. Mummy and Minty are waiting for you too! Have a safe trip. Jojo

Dear Ryna, I truly love u from the bottom of my heart. I’m blessed to have a best friend like you who’s always been there for me. Lysm girl always! I wish you the best of everything in life. Stay cool, stay true to who you are. From, Ur Akshi

Dear Misu, Close your eyes and see.... We are around you doctor! Soon a doctor!!!! Waiting for you to come back home to us! Love you Mumma kee chunka, bhai kee miskula! Hrit

To RZMA, I wish I could say that I hope you’ve all learnt your lesson. But knowing you lot, it doesn’t even matter. Consider this the last reply from me since I wont drag the conversation any further. From, The Missing Alphabet

