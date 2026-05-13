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Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City’s Dil Se column.

Published on: May 13, 2026 06:43 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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My Beautiful Wife, You are the heart of my world and the reason my life feels complete. Thank you for being my partner, my strength, and my greatest happiness. Your love, care, and even the delicious meals you make with so much affection fill my days with warmth and comfort. Every moment with you is a blessing. Happy 5th Anniversary, sweetheart! Mahender Singh

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Dear Varun, On your 40th birthday – I celebrate your strength, your kindness, your heart and the way God has shaped you into the incredible man you are. You’re the most loving, generous and kind-hearted man & I cherish everything about our life.I feel so lucky to share my life with you. I love you with all my heart. From Nikita

Dear Mummy (Prabhawati), You are the most beautiful soul in my life... Maa, your love is my biggest strength and your smile is my favourite comfort. No words are enough to thank you for all the sacrifices, care, and endless love you give every single day. You are not just my mother, you are my safe place, my guide, and my biggest blessing. Love you endlessly, Mummy. Priyam Gupta

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones
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