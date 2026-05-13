Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

My Beautiful Wife, You are the heart of my world and the reason my life feels complete. Thank you for being my partner, my strength, and my greatest happiness. Your love, care, and even the delicious meals you make with so much affection fill my days with warmth and comfort. Every moment with you is a blessing. Happy 5th Anniversary, sweetheart! Mahender Singh

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Dear Varun, On your 40th birthday – I celebrate your strength, your kindness, your heart and the way God has shaped you into the incredible man you are. You’re the most loving, generous and kind-hearted man & I cherish everything about our life.I feel so lucky to share my life with you. I love you with all my heart. From Nikita

Dear Mummy (Prabhawati), You are the most beautiful soul in my life... Maa, your love is my biggest strength and your smile is my favourite comfort. No words are enough to thank you for all the sacrifices, care, and endless love you give every single day. You are not just my mother, you are my safe place, my guide, and my biggest blessing. Love you endlessly, Mummy. Priyam Gupta

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{{^usCountry}} Dear Stranger, You left me spell bound with your elegance height and gorgeous looks on last Monday in hypermarket wearing white tank tops and pajamas. God bless you with someone like you. You were looking cute and simple.I can only behold in god’s creation. Still wondering you are real miss multiverse. Beholder {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dear Stranger, You left me spell bound with your elegance height and gorgeous looks on last Monday in hypermarket wearing white tank tops and pajamas. God bless you with someone like you. You were looking cute and simple.I can only behold in god’s creation. Still wondering you are real miss multiverse. Beholder {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ronak, I will always be with you no matter what. Chahe struggles ho ya happiest moments. Humara bond bahut special hai, and I truly cherish what we have. Aapke saath sab kuch itna easy aur real lagta hai... and I wouldn’t trade this bond for anything. Keep shining, my person. Aapki Pooju {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ronak, I will always be with you no matter what. Chahe struggles ho ya happiest moments. Humara bond bahut special hai, and I truly cherish what we have. Aapke saath sab kuch itna easy aur real lagta hai... and I wouldn’t trade this bond for anything. Keep shining, my person. Aapki Pooju {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} My Jagriti, Believe in yourself and it will all work out. (It always does) I love you 3000. Your Iron Man {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My Jagriti, Believe in yourself and it will all work out. (It always does) I love you 3000. Your Iron Man {{/usCountry}}

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Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

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