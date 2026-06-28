Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

My Rhea, I don’t know what tomorrow holds, but I know one thing for certain—I want you in every tomorrow I get. Thank you for making my ordinary life feel extraordinary. No matter where life takes us, you’ll always be my favourite destination. Forever, Kabir

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My Aarav, People ask how we make long distance work. The truth is, it isn’t easy. But every call, every message and every countdown to seeing you reminds me that some people are worth waiting for. I can’t wait for the day our hellos don’t have an expiry time. Missing You Always... Siya

Dear Papa, I have grown up now, but every big decision still begins with, “What would Papa say?” Thank you for teaching me strength without raising your voice, kindness without expecting anything in return and love that never needed words. Your Proud Son, Rohan

My Nisha, Life has given me promotions, awards and achievements, but coming home to your smile still feels like my biggest success. Thank you for believing in me, especially on the days I stopped believing in myself. Aditya

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{{^usCountry}} Dear Neha, Not everyone is lucky enough to marry their best friend. I was. Thank you for laughing at my terrible jokes, listening to my endless stories and reminding me every day that home isn’t a place—it’s a person. Yours Forever, Siddharth {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dear Neha, Not everyone is lucky enough to marry their best friend. I was. Thank you for laughing at my terrible jokes, listening to my endless stories and reminding me every day that home isn’t a place—it’s a person. Yours Forever, Siddharth {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} My Ishaan, Happy Birthday to the one person who can make me laugh even on my worst days. I hope this year gives you every reason to smile because you deserve every bit of happiness that comes your way. Thank you for simply being you. With Love, Maya {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My Ishaan, Happy Birthday to the one person who can make me laugh even on my worst days. I hope this year gives you every reason to smile because you deserve every bit of happiness that comes your way. Thank you for simply being you. With Love, Maya {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} My Zoya, Sometimes I wonder what I did right to have a friend like you. You’ve seen me at my strongest and my weakest, celebrated my wins and stood by me during my failures without ever asking for anything in return. Friends like you make life so much brighter. Always grateful, Ananya {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} My Zoya, Sometimes I wonder what I did right to have a friend like you. You’ve seen me at my strongest and my weakest, celebrated my wins and stood by me during my failures without ever asking for anything in return. Friends like you make life so much brighter. Always grateful, Ananya {{/usCountry}}

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Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

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