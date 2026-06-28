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Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones

Read and send wishes for your special someone or indulge in regular chit-chat with friends, through HT City’s Dil Se column.

Published on: Jun 28, 2026 06:13 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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My Rhea, I don’t know what tomorrow holds, but I know one thing for certain—I want you in every tomorrow I get. Thank you for making my ordinary life feel extraordinary. No matter where life takes us, you’ll always be my favourite destination. Forever, Kabir

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

My Aarav, People ask how we make long distance work. The truth is, it isn’t easy. But every call, every message and every countdown to seeing you reminds me that some people are worth waiting for. I can’t wait for the day our hellos don’t have an expiry time. Missing You Always... Siya

Dear Papa, I have grown up now, but every big decision still begins with, “What would Papa say?” Thank you for teaching me strength without raising your voice, kindness without expecting anything in return and love that never needed words. Your Proud Son, Rohan

My Nisha, Life has given me promotions, awards and achievements, but coming home to your smile still feels like my biggest success. Thank you for believing in me, especially on the days I stopped believing in myself. Aditya

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones
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