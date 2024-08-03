Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for their loved ones, on Friendship Day!

Isha, Tugging simultaneously at the strings of my heart and patience, you can easily slip in and out of your main character energy. You wildly oscillate between chaotic good and lawful evil, depending on where you rank in her current chart of important people. Given your record breaking attention span, it won’t be a surprise if people have slipped off into the annals of “Oh haan, wo bhi toh hai!” But the powers that be were kind to me, and I got to experience the absolute fucking power ball that you are! You are feisty, fiery, passionate, scrappy, cool, and simply hilarious! When you’re not being all of these things, you’re a kickass friend and the best person to have my back. Oh, and you’re also the most chill prima Donna to ever diva. Love you! From Kiri Piri Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

To Kaustubh, You're great, amazing ése.. blessed for real to have you. From Ashwin

To Aapu, Happiest Birthday, and welcome to your ~late~ 20s! Hope its the best ever birthday, as it's your last in India. Don't forget me because despite all the best friends out there, I am your one true bestie… Here's to all the delicious food we have had, all the 1 hour Mall of India bunking seshs and all the chhat escapades. I love youu my Frrrrand! Alia Ka Older Version

To Akka, Red is the colour of love. It’s the colour of passion and anger. It’s the colour of bravery and sacrifice. It’s the colour of her Devi. And for me, it’s the colour of her smile… As indulgent as it was quick, her smile conveyed more than what novels could! A single shift of her lips, a slight pursing of them, or just that quick sound of mirth that would escape every time a PJ was cracked! Red was the colour of the joy she brought into a room, every time she’d walk in! Red is the colour of the lipstick I’d wear to show her I persevere. On her birthday, I wore my biggest smile, my brightest red, and fulfilled all the silent promises I’d made her, barring one. Red will be the colour of the sky, the day we meet again. From KKD

Hey N, Happy Friendship Day! Let's catch up it's been a long while now… From Mish

Dear Negi, Through the highs and lows, the easier times and tougher ones, only one aspect has remained constant — you being an absolute pain to deal with. And yet, here we are. Love you, Negi! Some sentiments, a big hug, and the hope of you buying yourself a nice friendship band from my side. Maybe next year I’ll have a nicer message for you. From BB

Shilpa, It's just one day of the year but I knw u knw dat every day we hv nly grown stronger! Will be there jab bhi tum pukaro… koshish poori rahegi dost. Mai bulaun toh tum chaali aana. Miss u yaar!!!! Ur Bestie, H

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

