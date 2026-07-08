DUAdmissions: Hey aspirant, Open House has answer to your queries

When Delhi University’s admission process is in full swing, there are questions aplenty in the minds of students and hardly any reliable source to answer. So far, DU has received over 1.42 lakh registrations for undergraduate admissions for 2026–27, with more than 43,500 candidates having already submitted their programme and college preferences under Phase II of CSAS. But, in the age of online admission process, it’s on-ground Open House that is drawing aspirants to college campuses. Aspirants and their parents at an Open House session at Miranda House.

“I have been looking for answers online, to some questions that I still haven’t been able to find an answer to. So when I got to know about the Open House coming up at Miranda House, I had to come here. I asked my dad to bring me so that I can get peace of mind amid all the clutter that is ruling the online chatter,” says Anshika, a DU aspirant from Jaipur who recently attended one such counselling session at Miranda House, on Wednesday.

Seeking answers to their queries are also students from Haryana, who have travelled with their parents and staying put for two-three days in the city to make the most of this interaction opportunity with the university officials including dean of admissions, college principals, and bursar. Thus questions ranging from hostel eligibility to sports quota trials, all are finding a place here for youngsters like Jaya Dutta, who says her trip, all the way from Sonipat, was worth it for one reason alone: “I had such specific queries regarding ECA trials that no way could have been solved sitting at home and searching the web. I’m so glad I came to the campus to attend Open House.”

Top 5 Qs of DU Aspirants:

Q1. Everyone’s got a “hack” for filling preferences. Can I trust social media or paid agents for this?

Big no. Don’t outsource your preference list to anyone, especially not a paid service or random social media advice. Everything you need is already on the DU website. And here’s the real red flag: some students have gone through third-party agents who pay the fee on their behalf, and if that money gets pulled back later, the admission itself can get cancelled. Stick to credit card, bank transfer, or UPI, all valid, but use your own or your parents’ account, not some agent’s. Also, do this on a laptop, not your phone. Small screens mean you’ll miss details you can’t afford to miss.

Q2. Dream college vs dream course. What wins?

Nobody can make this call for you except you. But here’s the thing: your degree says Delhi University on it, not just the name of your college. So the course matters more in the long run because your entire career path hinges on it. The syllabus, teacher qualifications, and class schedules are pretty much the same across DU colleges anyway.

That said, don’t ignore the college either. If you’re into theatre, sports, or some other passion, even outside the quota, check which college will actually let that side of you grow. And if there’s one college you’re just obsessed with, where you genuinely believe the brand and infrastructure will push you further, go with your gut. That decision is 100% yours to make.

Q3. My CUET score isn’t what I hoped. Should I just let go of my dream college?

Don’t give up that easily, there’s an upgrade window later. You have way more options than you think, both in colleges and courses. Fill in as much of your preference list as you can. Put your absolute favourites at the top, but don’t stop there, keep adding realistic options further down based on where your score actually places you. The simulation will show you exactly where you stand and where you’re most likely to get in during the first round.

Q4. How many colleges should I even put on my list, and is locking my preferences on the 11th final-final?

Not entirely final. Once your list locks on 11th July at 11:59 PM, DU drops a simulated ranking on 13th July, basically a sneak peek at where you stand against everyone else who applied for the same course and college. Once you’ve seen that, you get a one-time window to reshuffle or edit your preferences before it’s locked for real. That window shuts before the first allocation list drops on the evening of 15th July.

Q5. I filed my preference list around sports quota. What is the actual trial process?

Mark your calendar for 9th July, DU’s running a webinar just for ECA and sports quota students, covering trial venues. Heads up: allocation is centralized, but trials happen at different venues across campus. Shortlisting comes first, based on your certification marks, national, international, or state-level championships. Once your certificate is verified, that’s when the trials kick in.

Inputs by principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda and bursar Nandni Dutta, from Miranda House

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