Durga Puja 2025: From CR Park to Gurugram, Delhi-NCR residents go pandal hopping

From vibrant pandals with bustling food stalls to anando mela and much more, Delhi-NCR is soaking in the essence of Durga Puja in full form. On Navami today, as the city comes alive with prayers, performances, and the rich flavours of Bengali traditions, here’s a look at how the festivities are lighting up the Capital.

Having been born and brought up in Delhi, CR Park is my connect to Bengali culture. It’s such an experience to be a part of the joy and cultural togetherness. The pujo, shopping, music and the delicacies get one into a festive mood. - Kunal Kapoor, Chef

The beauty of Durga Puja is you can try authentic Bengali food at one pandal and Delhi street food at the next in a festive atmosphere. Last year, I had the best chicken biryani while pandal hopping; I already have this year’s spree planned! Anubhav Sapra, Food explorer from Delhi Food Walks

Tips for Pandal Hopping: Stay hydrated: Carry refillable bottles as drinking water dispensers are available at several pandals.

Dress smart: Wear breathable fabrics like cotton, linen and khadi to stay comfortable in the rush. You may also have to walk long stretches and stand in queues, so sneakers or flats are the best way to protect your feet.

Stay hands free: Carry a small sling or backpack instead of handbags to move easily through the crowd.

Plan your commute: Take the metro since parking is nearly impossible at popular pandal clusters such as CR Park.

Go early: Plan to reach between 4-5pm; the heaviest crowds build up after 7pm.