Dust storm in Delhi-NCR: Here's how to keep yourself safe amid ‘poor’ AQI. Experts, doctors advice what to do

GRAP-1 has returned to Delhi as dust causes the AQI to slip to ‘poor’ category. Of late, rains in the Capital are often preceded with a strong storm leaving the residents breathless. How are you coping? Walking amid the haze are some commuters on a foot overbridge, in Gurugram. NCR residents have been frequently sharing their dust storm woes on X. (Photo: PTI)

A resident of Noida's Sector 77, Ronil Joshi, gives a first-hand account of how his family braced the recent storm: “The dust storm on Sunday was so intense, it flung open our latched windows. The wind shattered the windowpane and despite covering everything, the dust settled everywhere. My kids started coughing and sneezing almost immediately, and their eyes began watering.”

The intensity of the storm also took a toll on infrastructure. The roof of Delhi's New Ashok Nagar RRTS station was reportedly damaged.(Photo: PTI)

Dr Nikhil Modi, Delhi-based pulmonologist, shares some key insights into the health risks caused by dust storms, and how can one protect oneself from its harmful effects. "Dust exposure can irritate the lungs, causing cough and breathing difficulties, and may also trigger sinus issues and headaches if the nose and eyes are affected. It’s best to stay indoors during dusty weather, but if you must go out, wear a face mask and protective eyewear. At the first sign of irritation — such as breathlessness, coughing, or sinus discomfort — rinse your eyes with clean water and inhale steam to help clear out the dust particles. Warm fluids like ginger-honey tea and kadha can also soothe the throat. If fever develops, it could indicate a secondary infection like pneumonia, so you must consult a doctor.”

Want to stay safe during storm? Keep these in mind:

Remain indoors during heavy dust or wind, preferably stay in a room without windows. Keep balconines and external doors shut as strong winds can swing them open or even break these. Lock windows securely. Use tape to reinforce and secure these if further necessary. In emergencies, call 101 to contact the fire department directly or dial 112 for general assistance; as they are usually the first responders.

- Inputs by Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services

