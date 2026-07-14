DU Admissions| Dyal Singh College makes it to top 6 in DU’s preference list: Principal credits ‘overall personality development’ approach

Like every year, the Delhi University admissions has seen lakhs of aspirants submitting their preferences for the college and course they wish to seek admission in. But, unlike the past years -- where the top spots in the preferred college list are usually occupied by the likes of SRCC, St Stephen’s College and Miranda House --- this time the aspirants’ dream college list includes Dyal Singh College! And college principal Prof. V. K. Paliwal isn’t surprised, for he says the college had been quietly making efforts in the direction.

South Campus’ Dyal Singh College features among the top six colleges in aspirants’ preference list.

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Without shying away from the fact that the college’s reputation was starkly different in the past, says, “I wouldn’t deny that the news came as a pleasant surprise when I saw the list. But, the fact remains that in the past the challenge for our college was a lack of public recognition and student awareness. Recently, however, there has been a significant shift in that perspective as not just the youngsters but even their parents have started realising the quality of the facilities and the high standard of education we provide.”

Paliwal also credits the college faculty’s persistent efforts in this direction, and adds, “It was gratifying to see the hard work of our faculty and staff finally being recognised in the public domain,” he adds, emphasising how the shift in perception towards Dyal Singh hasn’t come overnight. “Our administration has been actively working to enhance the standard of education as well as extracurricular activities and the overall student development we provide. Plus what has guided us throughout is our philosophy to always go beyond academics and focus on the overall personality development of students.”

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{{^usCountry}} While the college’s drama society has is known for their accomplishments in the past, Paliwal says, “The college has numerous societies including music, arts, and dance, which provides students with freedom and resources to excel in these areas... There is a clear improvement in the quality of student outcomes, with many societies, such as the debate society consistently achieving top positions in national competitions.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the college’s drama society has is known for their accomplishments in the past, Paliwal says, “The college has numerous societies including music, arts, and dance, which provides students with freedom and resources to excel in these areas... There is a clear improvement in the quality of student outcomes, with many societies, such as the debate society consistently achieving top positions in national competitions.” {{/usCountry}}

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