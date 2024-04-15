 Dyal Singh College canteen row: Ants in patties? Principal says, not on the menu - Hindustan Times
Dyal Singh College canteen row: Ants in patties? Principal says, not on the menu

ByKriti Kambiri
Apr 15, 2024 05:10 AM IST

A video has gone viral showing ants in patties recorded in the canteen of DU's Dyal Singh College. Principal, students weigh in on the matter.

A video showing ants lining the stuffing of an aloo puff patty from Dyal Singh College’s (DU) canteen — went viral recently. As expected, it has resulted in memes and humorous comments. Many in the real world, however, have taken it quite seriously.

Stills from a video show the stuffing of aloo patties lined with dead ants.(Screenshot: Instagram)
Principal, Vinod Kumar Paliwal, told us: “This item — aloo patty — is not even on our menu. We have learnt that a student ordered these from outside the college for a celebration. Our investigation into the student posting the video of outside food and claiming it’s from the canteen, is ongoing.”

Regardless, the viral video has affected several students. Shubham Tiwari, a final-year student of Dyal Singh Evening College, says, “On Friday, during our college hours, the students union of the Morning college demanded it be shut down. Even so, nothing came of it and it is still running smoothly.”

Another final-year student, on condition of anonymity, shares, “Actually samose ka haal bhi wahi hai. Our canteen is in a terrible state. It is among the cheapest in the varsity but that doesn’t mean quality compromise ho.”

