Earthloom – Threads of Heritage: A fashionable tribute to India’s textile legacy

Heritage met modernity at Earthloom – Threads of Heritage, a fashion showcase in the Capital on Monday, celebrating India’s textile legacy. The event blended traditional weaves with contemporary styles, highlighting sustainability and artisan craftsmanship at Bharat Tex 2025. The event blended traditional weaves with contemporary styles.

“Each weave at Earthloom reflects India’s artistic heritage and sustainability. We aim to connect artisans to global markets and ensure a thriving future for the textile sector,” said Rennie Joyy, founder of Aalekh Foundation.

South Korean singer Aoora and Sreeju Premarajan performed before designers Rosy Ahluwalia, Daniel Syiem, Shilpi Gupta and Sanjukta Dutta showcased heritage-inspired collections. Adding star power as showstoppers were Union Minister of State for External Affairs; and Textiles Pabitra Margherita, model Sheetal Mallar and actor Poonam Dhillon.