Festive declutter? Here's where Delhiites can donate to let their books live on

Book lovers, parting with a beloved physical copy is never easy. What if your old books could find new readers instead of the scrap pile? Here’s how Delhi-NCR residents can let those old pages begin a new chapter.

Are you thinking of giving your old books for scrap? Think again. Here's where Delhiites can give a second life to their pre-loved books. (Photos: Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A plea for a cause

Guzarish - Books For All distributes old books to government schools and NGOs working in the educational domain. “At times, when we get donations in bulk, like we got over 40,000 books in April, we issue them at a nominal fee of ₹20-30 in our libraries in Subhash Nagar and Rajouri Garden,” informs Gaurav, operations manager at Books For All, adding, “For the books received in rough condition, we get them recycled into registers or print story books for children to read.”

Genre accepted: All kinds

How to donate: Free doorstep pickup for available slots and express pickup in 2 days for ₹150

Social media: @booksforall_ngo

Call: 8700054703, 88779972012

Just a call away

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Got books and stationery you no longer use? You could donate and let Share At Door Step (SADS) channel these to reach the needy through its NGO partners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Got books and stationery you no longer use? You could donate and let Share At Door Step (SADS) channel these to reach the needy through its NGO partners. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Genres accepted: All except those related to religion or higher studies

How to donate: Weightage-based, chargeable doorstep pickup

Social Media: @sadsindia

Call: 8884784742

City waste = Rural upliftment

Based in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, it is mainly operational in the NCR and organises sending books, especially Hindi novels and academic books, to its main centre. “Other donated books, including English books or those in poor condition, are sold to raise funds for the education of children,” informs Jatin Lalit Singh, founder, adding, “In April, we raised nearly ₹2.27 lakh, which will be utilised to power up our Women Readership Program.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Genre accepted: All kinds except academic books

How to donate: Free doorstep pickup in areas including Sector 16 & 76 in Noida, New Ashok Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Saket, and Greater Kailash.

Social media: @bansacommunitylibrary

Call: 70805 01028

Old pages, new hope

How about donating your old novels to get newer reads at discounted prices? Well, that’s how the thrift and secondhand bookstore by Sisters Of The People sells donated books and raises funds that are then used for the education of underprivileged children living in slums of Delhi.

Genres accepted: All kinds

How to donate: Centre drop-off at Lajpat Bhawan (call before arriving). Timings from 11am to 1.30pm on Monday, Tuesday and Saturday

Social media: @sistersofthepeople

Call/Whatsapp: 9312388882

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Of new beginnings

Not just old books, you can even donate stationery to Aagaz, who help get these essentials to children, women and others who are unable to afford.

Genres accepted: Educational books

How to donate: Email them a video showing the condition of the books. Once approved, porter or drop off the books at their centre in B 886, Gali no 27, Sant Nagar, Burari

Email: info@aagaz.org

Call: 9818707671

Compiled by Anshita Jain and Mihika Rautela

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction