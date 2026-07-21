FIFA World Cup 2026: Delhi comes alive as Spain beats Argentina in final

High energy, loud cheers, and non-stop drama — Delhi’s football fandom was on full display as sports lovers gathered at Instituto Cervantes New Delhi to catch the FIFA World Cup 2026 finals clash between Spain and Argentina.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 19: Rodri #16 of Spain lifts the FIFA World Cup Winner�s Trophy after the team�s victory following the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. David Ramos/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by David Ramos / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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The room packed out with fans decked in jerseys, face paint, themed caps, and team colours, constantly breaking into spirited chants of "Viva España!"

Sharing in the nail-biting tension, the Ambassador of Spain to India, Juan Antonio March Pujol, said during half-game, "I think it’s quite a good game, quite fast and quite hectic." Celebrating the victory after the final whistle, he added, "We are so happy. We played much better, we had the control of the ball and we really deserve it."

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Argentine pride ran equally deep across the city. The Ambassador of Argentina to India, Mariano Agustín Caucino served as the chief guest at a screening at the Press Club of India before heading out to a private screening with his wife, Barbara Paula Urdampilleta. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Argentine pride ran equally deep across the city. The Ambassador of Argentina to India, Mariano Agustín Caucino served as the chief guest at a screening at the Press Club of India before heading out to a private screening with his wife, Barbara Paula Urdampilleta. {{/usCountry}}

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He shared with us post match, "We are grateful to Messi and the whole Argentine team for their great play and for the great joy they gave to our People. At the same time, we want to congratulate Spain for their remarkable match and we must thank the Indian People for its heartfelt support."