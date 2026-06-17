FIFA World Cup fever takes over Delhi: Ronaldo or Messi... Who is winning the merch, jersey showdown?

The matches may be kicking off well past midnight, but that hasn’t stopped Delhi’s football fanatics from soaking in the FIFA World Cup fervour. The city’s markets are buzzing with fans who have decided that if they are sacrificing sleep to catch the action live, they might as well do it right with jersey on, action figures on their table tops, scarf around the neck and full on banter! Shopkeepers share that though there are a lot of new talented players on show, the old horse Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are still ruling the shelves and are most in demand. But who takes the numero uno position?

Delhi’s football fanatics are shopping for jerseys, merchandise and action figures to soak in the FIFA World Cup fever and add fun to their watch parties and fan rivalries. (Photo: Chatgpt( AI generated for representational purpose only))

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Cricket se football tak

“Poore saal cricket jerseys ki bharr bharr ke demand hoti hai. Lekin piche 1 hafte se, football ki jersey ki demand zyaada hogayi hai,” says Rakesh Sharma, owner of a sports merchandise stall at Palika Bazaar, adding, “Jab World Cup shuru hua tab maine naye players ki jerseys stock kari jaise Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal. I thought they will be more in demand. But it hardly sold. Then I sourced 50 Messi jerseys and 60 Ronaldo jerseys and both sold out within a week. Ronaldo jerseys sold out first, within two days... I have also stocked keychains and in those too Ronaldo themed ones are selling more.”

Customised jerseys to college show-offs

“We make customised jerseys. The demand right now is mostly for Portugal and Argentina jerseys this World Cup,” shares Ashok from Jersey House in INA market, adding, “Someone will bring a Portugal jersey to get their name printed on it, someone else brings an Argentina jersey for Messi’s number 10. This week, I’m getting slightly more orders for Ronaldo; 30-35 people have already booked their jerseys and around 10-12 have preferred for Messi.”

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{{^usCountry}} In Karol Bagh, the Ronaldo-Messi rivalry is playing out quite literally on the shelves of V2 Fashion. “Jerseys toh bikti hain but it’s also the action figures that are really in demand. A group of friends came in yesterday and bought 10 figurines of Messi. Toh mujhe laga Messi action figures ka stock mangwaleta hoon because demand zyada hai. But then, today morning one person came alone and bought 25 Ronaldo jerseys and said that he is going to distribute these in his college. Since then, it’s Ronaldo jerseys that are selling out more so now I’m stalking up on these.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Karol Bagh, the Ronaldo-Messi rivalry is playing out quite literally on the shelves of V2 Fashion. “Jerseys toh bikti hain but it’s also the action figures that are really in demand. A group of friends came in yesterday and bought 10 figurines of Messi. Toh mujhe laga Messi action figures ka stock mangwaleta hoon because demand zyada hai. But then, today morning one person came alone and bought 25 Ronaldo jerseys and said that he is going to distribute these in his college. Since then, it’s Ronaldo jerseys that are selling out more so now I’m stalking up on these.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fan-fare rules {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fan-fare rules {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “When Argentina plays their first game, I bought plenty of Messi figurines for my watch party,” says Tanishk Ravi, a south Delhi-based social media executive who is a Messi fan. He adds, “We are staying up all night to watch the game so might as well make it feel like we are in the stadium and build on the atmosphere.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When Argentina plays their first game, I bought plenty of Messi figurines for my watch party,” says Tanishk Ravi, a south Delhi-based social media executive who is a Messi fan. He adds, “We are staying up all night to watch the game so might as well make it feel like we are in the stadium and build on the atmosphere.” {{/usCountry}}

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“It’s the last World Cup for both Messi and Ronaldo, and the last time that we have got full two months of banter and rivalry with Messi fans,” adds Karan Vohra, a Delhi University students who stans Ronaldo, adding, “I know Messi won the last world cup but nothing can beat Ronaldo’s stardom. I’m turning an entire corner of my room into a Ronaldo shrine with CR7 jersey, his figurine memorabilia, and the works. When my Messi-supporting friends come over, I want them to know exactly whose house they’re walking into!”

Where to buy

V2 Fashion, Karol Bagh: 099991 31060

Jersey House, INA: 8178208771

Palika Bazar, Connaught Place: 9999893452

Pricing

Jerseys: ₹650- ₹1,000

Action figures: ₹300- ₹600 (based on size)

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Keychains: ₹75- ₹100

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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