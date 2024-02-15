Flower power: Herald spring in Delhi-NCR with these annual shows

Have witnessed Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and now feeling the flora pull? Rejoice in the riot of colours that is covering the Capital as some popular flower shows are returning for antophiles to see and believe in the beauty of spring in the city. Blooming tulips at Shantipath are capturing the fancy of one and all.(Photo: Mohd Zakir/ANI)

1. Greater Noida Flower Show

The focal flower of this year's show is dahlia and experts have been called to make an array of floral arrangements.(Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT (For representational purposes only))

The focus of this year’s show will be on Dahlia and floral arrangements. Landscapes and floral art by experts will also be a highlight. Being organised by Greater Noida Authority and Greater Noida Floriculture Society, this event is making a comeback for the first time since the pandemic! “Alongside a wide variety of flowers, some landscape and decorations shall be prepared with flowers,” says Ashutosh Dwivedi, ACEO, Greater Noida Authority, adding, “Educational workshops and interactive sessions by experienced experts will also be organised to educate the visitors about the flowers. Visitors can look forward to participating in competitions such as flower designing, gardening and landscaping. Painting competitions and street plays for children will also be there along with live music and dance shows to keep everyone engaged.”

Where: Samrat Mihir Bhoj Park, Block B, Nawada, Greater Noida

When: March 8 to 10

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Knowledge Park II (Aqua Line)

2. 36th Garden Tourism Festival

The theme of this annual showcase this year is Earth Laughs in Flowers.(Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT (Photo for representational purposes)))

Fancy seeing life-size flower sculptures of animals? Head to this fest that’s returning to the Capital to entice all flora lovers. The theme of this annual showcase this year is Earth Laughs in Flowers, which is inspired from the poem Hamatreya by American author Ralph Waldo Emerson. Organised by Delhi Tourism, its concept will explore the wonders of Nature while emphasising on the need for humans to respect it. There will also be live performances by bands, poetry sessions, on-the-spot painting competitions for children, and street plays on environmental issues.

Where: Garden of Five Senses, Said-ul-Ajaib Village, Western Marg

When: February 16 to 18

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

3. Delhi Tulip Festival

Nearly three lakh tulips have been planted in shades of white, pink, yellow, orange, purple and black for this year's festival.(Photo: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI)

Have you spotted red, pink, and white tulips swinging with the flow of winds on Shantipath of late? These are actually more than two lakh in number and planted in several colours, by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), at various parks in Lutyens’ Delhi. Amit Yadav, chairperson, NDMC, says, “Last year, the flowers withered within 10-15 days. But this year, the bulbs have been planted in phased and around 30% of these have already bloomed... Planting was done in phases to ensure lighter shades of tulips bloom first, then the others like pink, orange, purple and black... The winter was harsh this year in Delhi so these festivals will help people enjoy open spaces.” Not on this, this festival also includes tulip walks alongside photography and painting competitions!

Where: Shantipath, Chanakyapuri

When: February 10 to 21

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

4. 66th Annual Flower Show

This year's theme of this flower show in Delhi University is Women Nurturing Nature.((Photo for representational purposes only))

This annual affair at Delhi University (DU) lawns will be back this time with the theme of Women Nurturing Nature, to celebrate synergy and sustainability. A plethora of cacti, orchids, succulents, and herbal plants will be on display this year. “We plan to also organise competitions such as photography, slogan-writing and poster-making for DU students,” informs Rajni Abbi, proctor, DU, adding, “This year, the university has also invited entries from all institutions for the Best Mali (Gardener) Award 2024.”

Where: Gautam Buddha Centenary Garden, Opposite Vice Chancellor’s Office, North Campus, University of Delhi

When: March 1

Timing: 1pm to 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Vishwavidyalaya (Yellow Line)

