From Anurag Singh Thakur to Kiren Rijiju: Parliamentarians of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha indulge in T20 match

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 16, 2024 04:54 PM IST

A friendly cricket match titled TB Mukt Bharat Awareness Cricket Match was held at Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, featuring MPs from both houses.

Cricket took centre stage on Sunday morning at Delhi’s Major Dhyan Chand Stadium when MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, put aside their parliamentary duties and faced off each other for a 20-over match titled TB Mukt Bharat Awareness Cricket Match.

A friendly cricket match titled TB Mukt Bharat Awareness Cricket Match.
A friendly cricket match titled TB Mukt Bharat Awareness Cricket Match.

The friendly cricket game was all about healthy competition, camaraderie and playing for a cause. Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla who inaugurated the match showed off his mastery on the pitch. While former Union Minister and Member of Parliament Anurag Singh Thakur headed the Lok Sabha Speakers XI, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju led the Rajya Sabha Chairman XI team. The Lok Sabha Speakers XI team took home the winning trophy.

